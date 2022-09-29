Catch THE BAY On Tubi!

There’s a new place to watch THE BAY: Five of the six currently released seasons of the Emmy-winning digital drama series are now available on Tubi, Fox’s streaming service. Says Creator/Showrunner/Director Gregori Martin, “I feel extremely grateful that the show is finally available on more platforms. We’ve always had the feedback, ‘Where do you find THE BAY?’, but now there are multiple streaming services where people can binge THE BAY [#bingethebay] and we’re very excited about it.” The show is also available on Peacock and Prime Video.