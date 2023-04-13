What makes long-awaited moments so great? Check out what Digest columnist Carolyn Hinsey has to say about what’s happening across the daytime dial.

Antici … pation. It’s fun!

How long have we been waiting for the inevitable Bo and Hope reunion on DAYS? There she was at ISA headquarters accepting condolences on Bo’s death (“I miss him every day”) while he was being brought back to life.

Kate: “You’re alive!”

Bo: “Been here awhile.”

Kate: “Wait until Kayla sees you, she’s going to die! Of course, she already did die.”

We didn’t have time to properly appreciate Kate’s sarcasm because Bo pulled a gun on her. Oh! He’s been brainwashed. Megan was all smirky turkey wanting Kate to take a new serum but she smashed it instead.

Megan (to Bo): “Kill her.”

Kate played on their shared history (Billie) to convince Bo not to off her and then added some quality insults.

Kate: “Where is the Bo I knew, the rebel who would have blown up this whole place? That Bo Brady would be disgusted.”

True. The whole Megan story is a head scratcher but if it gives us back this A-list couple they can reunite on Mars for all I care.

Hope (to John and Patch): “No matter how we all got here I’m happy to see you.”

Me too.

Y&R did a good job with the lead-up to their “Bicentennial Gala” but missed some beats that would have added to the antici … pation.

Traci: “Can you believe it, Nikki? Tonight’s the night! We’ve been working so hard to pull it together and it’s finally going to happen.”

That was their first meeting. Where were GC’s divas arguing over location, theme, music, flowers, invites? Anyone who has ever worked on a large benefit knows the drama is baked in.

At least they brought some old faves back for the party like Nina, Gina, Leanna, Danny and Mamie.

Jack: “Welcome home.”

Mamie: “What a lovely thing to hear.”

Cue the flashbacks! Unfortunately they used them to prop up Diane rather than give us the warm hug of a long-ago Abbott family breakfast. The best return was Jill because she directly impacted current story, heading straight to Victor’s to spar over the Hamilton-Winters deal.

Victor: “I was surprised you were willing to go to war with Devon and pit Lily against her brother.”

Jill: “If there was a more amicable solution I would have taken it.”

Victor played “the Katherine card” re: the dispute which gave them a chance to reminisce about GC’s grandest diva and then he revealed his true motive for the meeting: He wants a piece of the company.

Weaving that painful family battle and the equally distressing news of Jack’s engagement to Diane into the action upped the ante. Ashley’s got no time for anyone forgiving Diane (who got half the town arrested for her “murder”) but not Tucker.

Ashley: “Your double standard is disgusting.”

Billy: “Whatever you have going on with that manipulative, scheming, megalomaniac is none of my business.”

Masked balls never go smoothly on Y&R but it rang false that Phyllis’s hatred of Diane would lead to ruining her relationship with her kids to conspire with bad guy du jour Jeremy Stark. Phyllis had matured in recent years but inexplicably reverted overnight to placing a metaphorical octopus in Diane’s bed – and using Summer to do it.

Summer: “Did you seriously lie right to my face?”

Seriously? Yes.

Conversely, it was meetings galore on GH in the lead-up to the Nurses’ Ball. Playing Bobbie, Felicia and Maxie together was a wonderful throwback.

Maxie: “This town needs the biggest and best Nurses’ Ball that GH has ever seen!”

Usual organizer Lucy was pretending to be dead to smoke out Victor Cassadine but she couldn’t resist donning her old mousy librarian costume to sneak back to PC and meddle.

Maxie (after punching her): “Did you have to ambush me like that?”

Lucy: “Yes. That was the only way to save the Nurses’ Ball.”

Lucy badgering Maxie gave us GH’s trademark humor, but the agitated discussions of whether Nina would lend them the Metro Court made no sense since Maxie is Nina’s adored sister-in-law. A few scenes of drummed-up conflict between Nina and Carly were not worth undoing that major story point.

The actual trouble threatening the event was Sonny’s ongoing mob war.

Nina: “There’s a huge part of me that thinks love is worth everything but I’m not sure I can wrap my brain around us being in constant danger.”

Phyllis: “Not everyone was built for Sonny’s world.”

Nina: “Like Carly was.”

Now that conflict makes sense.

You want conflict? Check out B&B’s Ridge and Bill teaming up in an FBI van to bust Sheila.

Bill: “Thank God there are no cameras in my bedroom.”

Ridge: “Yeah because no one could ever unsee that.”

Bill: “Let’s not forget who’s doing the heavy lifting. Can you imagine being intimate with a murderous woman like Sheila?”

Ridge: “I’d rather not.”

Bill’s love for his family led him to get in bed with Sheila — literally — which gave us one of the best buddy comedies we’ve seen in years. Ridge’s family assumed he was MIA, which added to the tension back home. No one would ever think those two enemies could work together based on their years of zingers.

Ridge: “Sheila Spencer has a nice ring.”

Bill: “Comedy is not your gift. Sewing. Stick to sewing.”

Bill calling the pony-tailed Ridge “Samurai Sam” and his housemate “Sheila Nine Toes” added to the entertainment, and the fact that none of their loved ones knew anything about it meant we could antici … pate a giant reveal.

Bill: “I’m looking pure evil in the eye pretending I accept Sheila.”

Ridge: “We’ll cut together a tape and send it to the academy — Best Actor.”

Bill: “I’ll get my speech ready.”

I can’t wait!

Hey. It’s only my opinion.