Carolyn Hinsey Shares Her Opinions

Should soaps be more entertaining? Check out what Digest columnist Carolyn Hinsey has to say about what’s happening across the daytime dial.

The sob-fest surrounding Finn’s “death” came to a merciful end on B&B when it was revealed Li had secretly saved him but kept it from the family.

Steffy: “Does Li know I was drowning in grief?”

Li doesn’t care. All she knows is that her son met Steffy and his life went to hell (#soaps). The show rebounded with a series of lovey-dovey Steffy/Finn scenes worthy of a Hallmark movie or perfume commercial.

Brooke: “I can only imagine how excited Steffy was to see Finn alive.”

Taylor: “We were in awe!”

Yes, I imagine it would be awesome to watch someone come back from the dead. With that over, Sheila died for the 900th time (yeah, right) and B&B’s quirkiest couple hit the sheets.

Carter: “I don’t know who’s happier, me or Ridge.”

Quinn: “How did Ridge end up in bed with us?”

There was so much story potential for “Quarter” — like how to resolve Carter’s desire for a child and them working together with her ex and his “pickleball partner”. Where were the delicious scenes of Eric, Donna, Quinn and Carter at the office? Such a missed opportunity….

Steffy got Monaco, the 20-something women on GH get drugs and disease.

Brook Lynn: “Sasha’s arrest was a cry for help.”

Lucy: “We have some tough decisions to make.”

Maxie: “After everything she’s been through, you want to strip her of more?”

Yes. Deception is a business and in real life, Sasha would have been ordered to rehab (or fired) long ago. Martin representing her was a clever wrinkle since his paramour Lucy owns Deception, but it is way past time to clean up that sad sack. It’s no fun watching someone lose a baby, take pills and disintegrate on national TV.

Willow is also in danger of losing her baby thanks to a sudden diagnosis of leukemia which she’s hiding from everyone.

Willow (cryptic to Michael): “I’m going to do what’s best for our baby, whatever it takes.”

Like dying? I don’t understand why GH doesn’t cross former lovers Willow/Chase and Sasha/Michael more. Put most people in a room with a scorching ex and you’ll get some good drama — which is more than we’re getting with Britt and that horse guy (who’s supposedly Dominique’s son). They’ve got no chemistry, angry dialogue, and massive screen time. It’s not love/hate, it’s hate/hate and it’s not enjoyable. Young hotties should do more than go to doctors, yell at people and sob.

So yay for bringing in legacy character Kristina! Her recent scenes with Sonny bode well for the future since he’s on the outs with Michael and Joss. He positively lit up when he entered Charlie’s and saw her.

Sonny (re: her promotion to manager): “You’ve earned it. You worked hard and I’m very proud of you.”

Kristina: “Thanks, Dad. I have a good example to follow.”

He works hard at criming and offing people so that’s not a lie, but I think she meant her mother, Alexis. Kristina is a Corinthos and a Cassadine — play it!

One way to offset a bummer of a story is to insert revenge and/or humor. Ava told Scotty she wanted a divorce after Nikolas cheated, but then Nik pointed out he can’t testify against her if they’re married and she’s arrested for Esme’s death, so she called it off.

Scotty: “I’ll never understand you two, but at least I got some billable hours.”

Chalk up a win for this cheeky “murder” mystery.

Ditto Ashland’s on Y&R. It’s okay that his death is driving story because he had veered dangerously away from entertainment before hitting his head. We’re glad he’s gone. Now it’s a race to see which Newman goes down for it.

Nick: “Lying to the cops is extremely risky.”

Victoria opens the door to Chance.

Victoria: “How long have you been standing there?”

Long enough to show us he might be Genoa City’s first smart cop in a while. Sharon’s comment to Nick about how Chance doing his job will put his wife Abby’s family in jeopardy was a good reminder that at the end of the day it’s The Newmans vs. The World.

Victor (to Chance): “I think you have enough evidence. It’s meaningless. He’s dead.”

Is that how murder investigations work? Good luck, Chance!

Meanwhile, Adam is skulking around mourning the end of his romance with Sally and the fact that his family turned on him. Just as I was about to hit the FF button, Jack lit an exciting fuse.

Jack: “Come work with me at Jabot.”

A Newman working for an Abbott? Ch-ching!

Billy tattling to Phyllis that Jack hired Adam was a welcome relief from his depressing podcasts, and it’s always amusing to check in on The Witches of GC’s secret plot to oust Diane.

Nikki: “Ashley is concerned about your sabotage plan. I need details.”

Phyllis: “You don’t trust me?”

Nikki: “No.”

Abigail’s violent murder runs through most of the action on DAYS but it’s ameliorated by the fact that no one really dies in Salem.

Belle: “Ever since Jake died, DiMera Enterprises is in complete turmoil.”

Cut to:

Dr. Rolf: “Jake’s heart now beats in Stefan’s chest.”

Ava “married” Jake five minutes before he died, so she moved into the DiMera mansion and can vote his shares, which makes for an interesting dynamic with EJ. He’s using sarcasm to work through it, along with his feelings for Belle.

EJ (to Belle re: Jan’s baby lie): “Are you telling me that Shawn — a detective — fell for a scam like that?”

That’s another good way to alleviate sadness — make fun of it!

Hey. It’s only my opinion.