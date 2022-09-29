Carolyn Hinsey Shares Her Opinions

Have the male/female dynamics in daytime changed? Check out what Digest columnist Carolyn Hinsey has to say about what’s happening across the daytime dial.

A character forcing another to do their bidding can be interesting, but when it’s a man pressuring a woman it feels stalk-y.

I’m looking at you, Hamilton Finn. The GH doctor has done everything but strap Elizabeth to the roof of his car to get her to address her “psychological issues”.

Finn: “There’s something in your past you’re not dealing with.”

Like Finn hounding her? Obviously Liz’s trauma has something to do with her parents, but you could make an argument that the girl should have been in a rubber room years ago after being raped, enduring the fire that “killed” Lucky, being shot, “losing” her son Jake, suffering a suicidal breakdown, hypothermia, pneumonia, poisoning … I could go on. Or you could make an argument that Elizabeth is a survivor with a good job who raised three kids as a single mom and does not need a man to fight her battles for her.

I vote for the latter: Leave her alone.

Cody is trying to force Britt into a relationship, Drew is strong-arming Carly (good luck with that), Victor is slathering sunscreen on an unaware Lucy (“You should never touch a woman without her permission”) … It’s a lot of men bullying women and it feels icky. I much prefer women turning the tables, like Brook Lynn going full steam ahead with Chase’s singing career despite his protestations that she not appeal to Sonny for help.

Brook Lynn (to Sonny after he agreed): “Thank you Uncle Dimples.”

Chase: “You went way too far tonight. The last thing I need is to be associated with the mob!”

I don’t recall that association hurting L&B Records….

Elsewhere, Spencer crashed Trina’s party but she was happy to see him. They have old school Luke and Laura vibes — he’s trying to stay away from her because he thinks that’s what’s best for her. Spencer confided to Cam that he had brought a letter to confess his feelings for her.

Cam: “That is your first non-stupid idea. Trina deserves to know the truth. That way she can make an accurate assessment of what kind of role she wants you to have in her life.”

Out of the mouths of babes! This being a soap, Spencer observed Trina getting cozy with Rory and opted against delivering the letter, guaranteeing that their push me/pull you will continue.

Spencer (to Trina): “I’m sorry I made our friendship so confusing.”

I’m not. It works.

Elsewhere, Victor ordering Valentin around delivered some real twists and turns before Valentin finally confided to Anna that Daddy Dearest had kidnapped Charlotte, which was why Val was being his lapdog.

Anna: “We will bring Charlotte home. But in order to do it we have to take Victor down.”

Finally!

Y&R’s Adam has a similar Hamilton Finn thing going on with Chelsea, constantly talking down to her and trying to fix her.

Adam: “I think you should get back into therapy. You never faced the core of your issues.”

Chelsea: “Do you hear yourself? ‘Poor little Chelsea doesn’t realize what’s wrong with her.’ I’m this way because of you.”

Adam has a way of ruining the women he’s paired with (Chelsea, Sharon, Sally), or at least upending their storylines. Here’s hoping Chelsea fights back and breaks the cycle.

Women plotting against other women feels less threatening, so I was all in on Nikki and Phyllis battling back against Diane by plotting to use her words against her with reporter Talia to remind Genoa City of her crimes.

Phyllis: “This is gonna be good.”

I wish — yet another Y&R story that fizzled out.

For the more preferable women pressuring men, check out B&B’s presumed-dead Sheila forcing Deacon to house her and feed her drinks at Il Giardino so she can don a big red wig to spy on her son like some kind of demented Lucy Ricardo.

Sheila: “I didn’t expect to run into anyone who knew me.”

At the only restaurant in town where everyone goes…?

Deacon: “Take it down a notch. You and that stupid disguise. It’s too risky.”

But it sure is fun to watch. Now that we know Sheila is willing to cut off her own toe to advance her agenda (!) the stakes are higher — and no one realizes it.

Bill: “That bear did us all a favor. Sheila Carter being torn to shreds like the animal she was.”

Finn: “Pretty brutal way to go.”

Bill: “Payback’s a bitch.”

Buckle up, kids — she’s alive.

I’d say Taylor is trolling Brooke but they don’t play Ridge and Brooke as being married so I’m not sure where the rooting value is there.

Taylor: “It meant a lot to me when you vowed to be there for our family.”

Ridge: “I meant what I said, Doc.”

Taylor: “I know you’re at Brooke’s but when you call me Doc it feels like you’re here with me.”

That slow-motion gauzy kiss she gave him tells us she definitely does not know he’s at Brooke’s.

Which brings us to DAYS newbie Alex. He’s The Necktie Killer turned heartthrob Ben morphed into a long-lost Kiriakis wearing coke bottle glasses who also happens to be Stephanie’s wildly inappropriate boss.

Stephanie: “Give up. I’m not just going to fall into your arms because you’re handsome.”

Alex: “She thinks I’m handsome. Yes!”

Way to miss the point, dude. Stephanie is a solid addition, but the way he gets thisclose to her face makes their scenes uncomfortable.

Alex: “This press release is amazing, just like you.”

Stephanie: “Watch it.”

Alex (rolling his eyes): “I know. Boundaries.”

Yes — boundaries! Justin needs to explain to his son that stalking a woman into submission is not “meeting cute” — even on a soap opera.

Hey. It’s only my opinion.