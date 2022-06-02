Carolyn Hinsey Shares Her Opinions

From her take on TR’s shooting on DAYS to the fallout Rey’s death on Y&R and more, check out what Digest columnist Carolyn Hinsey has to say about what’s happening across the daytime dial.

Timing is key when telling a good story, but nailing the fallout is just as important to keep the action believable.

How is it possible that back-burner Rey wound up in three different Y&R stories after he died? Sharon never kissed him or even seemed to like him, but she sure poured her heart out to his photo after he was gone. They talked about his memorial service for days, ultimately deciding it should only involve Sharon’s immediate family (and Chelsea…) with no one present from Rey’s family or the police department. I wonder how it went? Sharon praised Tessa’s song, Noah’s photo montage and Chance’s eulogy, but we didn’t see any of it.

Sharon: “That memorial was really cathartic. Rey would be proud.”

I doubt it. Elsewhere, Rey was posthumously written into a love triangle.

Chloe (to Chelsea): “You were falling in love with Rey, weren’t you?”

He also factored into Ashland’s offer of $250 million to New Hope, which effectively put Ashland into business with Victoria’s brother.

Nick: “You think this buys you absolution? Go to hell.”

Ashland: “I ask that the work be done in the name of Rey Rosales.”

The guy didn’t have this much action in four years on the show! RIP.

The fallout from Diane’s return was more believable, with an Abbott family meeting showcasing the reaction to Kyle’s “dead” mother.

Ashley’s one-liners reminded us how hated Diane was and set the stage for a delightful ongoing Abbottfest.

Ashley: “What time is Diane’s broom scheduled to get here?”

Jack: “Be nice.”

Ashley: “This is me being nice.”

Y&R struck out with Jack’s sudden nephew, Theo, and Kyle’s sudden ex, Tara, but Diane is a proven commodity played by the same actress, so this rejuvenation of Jack’s ex looks promising.

Ashley: “Welcome back, bitch.”

Ciara’s pregnancy was a bitch on DAYS, and uneven plotting hampered her reunion with Ben after her prolonged kidnapping. It started with the lovebirds “appearing” to each other to recite Shakespeare.

Ben: “Tell me where you are!”

Ciara: “I’m right here, baby.”

Okay, that’s not helpful.

After being pregnant for many months, Ciara’s water broke, she gave birth, Allie stole her baby and Ben rescued her in one episode. What the devil’s up with that?

Ciara (to Ben): “It wasn’t Allie, it was the devil and he took our baby.”

He can keep it if it ends this satanic arc.

Contrast that denouement with our funny Julie goading Abe into giving Paulina another chance.

Julie: “I loathe TR personally, but he has his charms. Perhaps at your age you don’t care to compete.”

Abe (laughing): “You are an evil woman.”

Julie: “Love is a young man’s game. More tea?”

TR was a believable villain, so it’s too bad they made him a heroin addict and had his daughter catch him about to hit Paulina.

TR: “Lani, baby, I can explain.”

Bang! Paulina taking the blame for Lani shooting TR is an A+ aftermath, especially combined with Eli remembering TR had shot him, too.

Click over from Eli recalling his shooting and there was B&B’s Steffy remembering she’d been shot by Sheila. Taylor lured Sheila to the house on the pretense of letting her see Hayes and then it was time for … recapping.

Taylor (to Sheila): “We have all experienced a profound loss with Finn — Steffy’s husband, Hayes’s father, your son. You are Hayes’s biological grandmother, just like I am.”

That’s not how you pace a major reveal.

Steffy (later): “Some sick lunatic shot me and killed Finn. Who would do that?”

Sheila: “We’re probably never going to find out.”

Steffy: “I remember everything. You’re a murderer!”

That’s better.

And good for B&B for recognizing that the Carter/Paris/Zende triangle wasn’t cutting it. All three are single and making good money at Forrester so there was no heat and no jeopardy so zzzzzz. Enter Quinn.

Quinn: “I have an idea. What if you expand your dating pool to outside of Forrester Creations?”

Carter (laughing): “Mind blown!”

Quinn: “I have to get back to frowning. I have a reputation to uphold.”

It was great just to have Quinn and Carter sizzle in scenes together again but then they added Eric’s secret affair with Donna and the whole arc took a delicious turn. Honey will do that to you.

Has any character had a bigger storyline buildup than GH’s Liz? She found happiness at long last with Franco and he was murdered. Her father, Jeff Webber (who we knew and loved), was finally referenced after 40 years and Liz made a sad face and asked her kids to drop it. She’s too poor to get a manicure (Finn paid) but she can stay at the Metro Court indefinitely — and Jake’s father, Jason, was a Quartermaine. Did Jason not have a will? Are nurses in upstate New York that badly paid?

I’m hoping for a big payoff from her current spooky story. A split personality would explain it, but I’m also fine with Franco haunting her or Jeff Webber stalking her. No more Nurse Victim for this spunky single mom.

Speaking of moms, the secret identity of Willow’s bio mom is like a roller coaster slowly chugging uphill. Never bet against Carly! Sonny threw her over for a sultry blonde with coma baggage and she blamed it on “Stockholm syndrome”. She got drugged with a syringe, locked in the trunk of a car, almost thrown off a cliff, learned a huge secret (that Nina is Willow’s mother), and then lied to Willow’s face about her adoptive mother’s last words.

Carly (to Michael): “Been a crazy day.”

Nothing fazes her. That fallout works, too, because it’s believable and entertaining.

Hey. It’s only my opinion.