Camila Banus Weighs In On Her Personal Preferences

Favorite Shampoo: “Aussie Mega Moist because my hair loves it and it’s a great price!”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “Free People! I love not only the material but how much fun they have with designs.”
Favorite Phone App: “Sudoku puzzle app. I love sudoku, I can thank my sister for that.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Latin, for sure! It’s the garlic for me.”
Favorite Sports Team: “Don’t really have one. I’m a fan of sports in general. Athletes are incredible humans.”
Favorite Breakfast Item: “Waffles. Actually, any sweet breakfast item. I have a sweet tooth.”
Favorite Coffee Drink: “Not a huge fan of coffee, but a shot of Cuban coffee every once in a while is pretty yummy.”
Favorite Adult Beverage: “I love a nice, bitter Casamigos Paloma. Love the bitterness of the grapefruit.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “Chocolate or ice cream or chocolate ice cream! How could I pick just one?”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “Hummus — garlicky, roasted bell pepper, any type. So yummy and good for you.”
Favorite Color: “Purple. I could wear purple head to toe! Actually, for my birthday, I usually like to wear lots of purple.”
Favorite Magazine: “Vogue, just because it has the coolest stuff to cut out. I love making mood boards and vision boards out of stuff I cut out.”
Favorite Book: “Eleven Minutes by Paulo Coelho.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “A new pair of glittery, knee-high boots by INC. I love the sparkle.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “My living room, because that’s where our big TV is.”
Favorite Sitcom: “LAVERNE & SHIRLEY. I grew up watching this and THREE’S COMPANY, and these shows inspired my dreams and helped with my English.”
Favorite Movie: “A wonderful film called The Fall. To me, it is close to perfect. It’s pure magic.”
Favorite Drama Series: “I’m a huge fan of the show 24. I used to watch it with my dad so it holds sentimental value.”
Favorite TV Host: “Alex Trebek. Wow, what a classy, intelligent, kind man. I learned so much from him.”
Favorite Cartoon: “SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS is a show I can watch where I know I will like every single episode; they have done such a great job with that show!”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My baby pink Big Chill retro fridge. It’s my baby.” Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Mykonos, Greece, the most beautiful place I have ever been to.”