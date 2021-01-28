INTERVIEW

Camila Banus Weighs In On Her Personal Preferences

Favorite Shampoo: “Aussie Mega Moist because my hair loves it and it’s a great price!”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “Free People! I love not only the material but how much fun they have with designs.”

Favorite Phone App: “Sudoku puzzle app. I love sudoku, I can thank my sister for that.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Latin, for sure! It’s the garlic for me.”

Favorite Sports Team: “Don’t really have one. I’m a fan of sports in general. Athletes are incredible humans.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Waffles. Actually, any sweet breakfast item. I have a sweet tooth.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “Not a huge fan of coffee, but a shot of Cuban coffee every once in a while is pretty yummy.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “I love a nice, bitter Casamigos Paloma. Love the bitterness of the grapefruit.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Chocolate or ice cream or chocolate ice cream! How could I pick just one?”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Hummus — garlicky, roasted bell pepper, any type. So yummy and good for you.”

Favorite Color: “Purple. I could wear purple head to toe! Actually, for my birthday, I usually like to wear lots of purple.”

Favorite Magazine: “Vogue, just because it has the coolest stuff to cut out. I love making mood boards and vision boards out of stuff I cut out.”

Favorite Book:Eleven Minutes by Paulo Coelho.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “A new pair of glittery, knee-high boots by INC. I love the sparkle.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “My living room, because that’s where our big TV is.”

Favorite Sitcom: “LAVERNE & SHIRLEY. I grew up watching this and THREE’S COMPANY, and these shows inspired my dreams and helped with my English.”

Favorite Movie: “A wonderful film called The Fall. To me, it is close to perfect. It’s pure magic.”

Favorite Drama Series: “I’m a huge fan of the show 24. I used to watch it with my dad so it holds sentimental value.”

Favorite TV Host: “Alex Trebek. Wow, what a classy, intelligent, kind man. I learned so much from him.”

Favorite Cartoon: “SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS is a show I can watch where I know I will like every single episode; they have done such a great job with that show!”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My baby pink Big Chill retro fridge. It’s my baby.” Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Mykonos, Greece, the most beautiful place I have ever been to.”

