Brytni Sarpy (Elena, YOUNG AND RESTLESS) On Her Big Life Change

Last December, Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R) enjoyed a meaningful trip to Paris. “I went solo,” the actress explains. “It was my first time there and I had a great time. It was Christmastime and I stayed by the Champs-Élysées, so it was really stunning. It was probably the prettiest rendition of Christmas I’ve seen yet.” Even though Sarpy was a party of one in the most romantic city on earth, she says that the solitude was just what she needed. “Traveling alone is very empowering,” she declares. “I had a lot of space with myself on this trip, with a lot of time to contemplate who I am as a woman at my age and contemplate things that I’ve been wanting to write about and just kind of clear some space in my head on some things that I wanted to get down on paper and explore.” Over the course of her week-long trip, Sarpy also honed her skills in the kitchen. “I took a cooking class, which was an all-day thing and was also one of my most fun parts of the trip,” she shares. “Essentially my job in the cooking class was to do the scalloped potatoes [chuckles]. I didn’t feel like I needed to be with people that I knew and I ended up meeting so many people just in that class that was a community in and of itself. If I had gone with another person, I might not have reached out and extended myself, so it’s cool to force yourself to make connections outside of your very small community that you’re used to.” When Sarpy returned home, she made a major life change. “I just added a baby to the family,” she smiles of her new puppy. “His name is Oish; he is Charli, my first dog’s, new brother. I got him as my Christmas present and he’s been a wonderful addition. Charli is an old man and Oishi will help keep him young. I‘ve had dog baby fever for a long time and when a friend of mine got this new dog, she told me it had siblings. So I happened to see him and fell in love.”

Party Of Three: Sarpy with her fur babies, Charli (l.) and Oishi.