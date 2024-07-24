Bold & Beautiful's Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) Is Expecting His First Child!

Congratulations are in order for Bold and Beautiful‘s Matthew Atkinson (Thomas Forrester) and his wife, Brytnee Ratledge Atkinson, who are expecting their first child. The couple announced the happy news in a joint post on their individual Instagram accounts with the caption, “Our next adventure. October 2024.”

Among the first to congratulate the Atkinsons were their friends in the daytime community, such as Tamara Braun, Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives, who wrote, “Gorgeous mama. I love you so much.” Atkinson’s B&B sister, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester), replied to the duo’s photo by writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!!!” “Amazing!! Congrats ❤️,” chimed in Young and Restless’s Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin), while Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton, B&B) enthused, “Love you guys!!!!”

The Atkinsons got engaged in 2023, with the actor confirming the news on Instagram with the caption, “Living, breathing proof of God’s faithfulness.”

The duo subsequently tied the knot in Lake Tahoe on November 8, 2023, with co-stars including Wood, Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer), Kimberlin Brown (Sheila Carter Sharpe) and Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) in attendance. Lang raved to Soap Opera Digest that the ceremony “was amazing. It was so beautiful,” adding, “It was a very nice group of people, a lot of the families and some close friends. It was just very sweet. They got married out there on the bluffs and then we all went upstairs to the house and we had dinner and it was lots of speeches and dancing and singing and it was a beautiful night. Very, very special, and their vows were so sweet. It was very romantic, very sweet — it was perfect! Like, nothing went wrong anywhere. It was just flawless.”

And to hear the actor tell it, life after the wedding has been just as idyllic. Last month, he described married life to Digest as “fantastic. Oh, being married is so awesome.” The smitten spouse noted, “It helps having the most wonderful wife in the world, but yeah, it’s amazing.”

With the couple poised to expand their family, life is sure to get even more amazing for the newlyweds!