BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL Alum Kristolyn Lloyd Faces Eviction

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL alum Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee) posted an emotional message on Instagram revealing that she is facing eviction and asking those who are able to donate to an emergency GoFundMe.

“I am posting this because, full transparency: Ya girl isn’t doing well,” she began. “This week, I have been served eviction papers by my landlord. If you’ve ever been to my apartment to dine, drink, sleep, cuddle, self-tape, dance, party, kiki, or meet my kitties, you know what a blessing this place has been for me these past nine years in New York. I am battling my ego and shame right now asking for help but — with the support of my friends — I have been encouraged to reach out to my community. So, here it is: I need help.”

Lloyd explained, “I owe my landlord back-pay, not only from the pandemic when my roommate left but also from the two work stoppages last year. I understand this is a significant time of struggle for many of us, so please know I get the weight of this ask. I love my career and, although I have been fortunate to work consistently as an actor, I’ve accumulated tens of thousands of dollars in debt. As Da’Vine Joy Randolph said after receiving her Oscar, ‘theatre actors deserve better pay.’ I love my life in the arts, and still encourage it for those around me — I have two nephews, a niece, a brother, sister-in-law, and three cousins in the business — but while attempting this life full-time has been the best decision of my life, it has also been the most costly. Managing the accrued debt, even just that outside of my rent, has become impossible. Although I am currently working (and thrilled about it), my Off-Broadway job alone still doesn’t cover all the bills, let alone previous debt.”

The actress continued, “I am setting up this GoFund Me in hopes of being able to pay the court fees and what I owe my landlord so that, while I am working, I won’t be evicted from my beloved apartment. I have ten days… So there it is. Truly, anything helps and thank you for reading, sharing and for any help you have space and capacity for right now.”

Lloyd is seeking to raise $15,000, and as of March 19, she had not only met this goal but exceeded it, with donations totaling over $39,000.

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS; ex-Caroline, B&B) was among the first to offer Lloyd her support, replying, “We all have to look out for each other. I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I know how stressful this is, sending you love 💕.” Chimed in Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B), “Yes. Love this and you. Also FEEL this. Will support. ❤”