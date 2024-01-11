BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL: A Look Back At Steffy And Finn’s Love Story

After Finn entered Steffy’s orbit in 2020, the duo played by Tanner Novlan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood quickly became a hit pairing. Here’s a look back at their love story (so far).

2020

Steffy first met Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan when he treated her injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. After she was released from the hospital, the good doctor started visiting Steffy while she recuperated at home. Admitting his growing attraction to his patient, Finn offered to stop treating her, but Steffy wanted him to continue as her primary physician. However, the doctor’s attentive care set off warning bells with Steffy’s overprotective ex-husband, Liam. As the two grew closer, Finn realized Steffy had become dependent on painkillers and staged an intervention. Steffy acknowledged her addiction and, with Finn’s help, successfully underwent treatment. However, when Liam sought comfort from Steffy after witnessing Hope kiss Thomas, the exes had sex. Before the year was finished, Steffy was pregnant — and wasn’t sure which man was the father.

2021

Although hurt by Steffy’s indiscretion, Finn vowed to stay by her side even after a prenatal test determined Liam was the father. Still, Steffy decided the pregnancy was too much of a roadblock for their relationship and decided to leave town. When Thomas’s pal, Vinny, confessed that he had tampered with Steffy’s test and that Finn was really the proud papa, the father-to-be excitedly shared the news with Steffy and proposed. She said “yes”, and the couple learned they were expecting a son. Finn was by her side when Steffy gave birth to Hayes Forrester Finnegan.

Steffy met her fiancé’s adoptive parents, Jack and Li, just before they tied the knot that August.

The newlyweds’ lives then took a big turn as Finn was approached by a stranger who claimed to be his birth mom. The bombshell resulted in massive domestic chaos, as the woman in question was none other than Sheila Carter, the psychopath who had wreaked havoc on the Forresters over the years. Although Finn agreed not to have contact with Sheila, that didn’t stop her from trying to insinuate herself into his life, as when Steffy came home early from a business trip and caught Sheila holding baby Hayes. Understandably, Steffy flipped out. To save his marriage, Finn distanced himself from Sheila, but secretly admitted to Hope that he would like to get to know his biological mother. Finn’s life got even more complicated when Jack revealed that he’d had an affair with Sheila and was actually Finn’s biological father! Hurt by the huge lie, Finn rejected Jack. But Finn’s wish to get to know his mother came true that Christmas after Steffy’s mom, Taylor, suggested that Sheila join them for the holidays and get to know her son and grandson.

2022

As the new year began, Sheila’s scheming to get closer to Finn escalated. Once Steffy found out that Sheila had tried to sabotage Brooke and Ridge’s marriage by intentionally compromising Brooke’s sobriety, she ordered the troublemaker to stay away from her family. An unhinged Sheila shot at Steffy, but a heroic Finn stepped in the way and was hit instead. After he collapsed, a crazed Sheila gunned down Steffy! While Steffy survived the shooting, Finn did not, leaving his bride devastated.

Many weeks later, it was revealed that Li, a doctor, had smuggled her barely alive son from the hospital morgue and was keeping him alive via machines. Having uncovered the truth, Sheila tracked down Li. During the ensuing car chase between the women, the doctor crashed into the ocean and was presumed dead. When Finn awoke from his coma, he was shocked to see that Sheila, a former nurse, was caring for him. And when he learned that Li had died because of Sheila, he vowed to escape! Unbeknownst to Finn, Li had survived the crash and was being cared for by Bill. He then rescued Finn and flew him on the Spencer private jet to Monte Carlo, where a depressed Steffy had gone for a respite. Steffy was shocked when her “dead” husband showed up and they shared a happy reunion. Finn was equally thrilled that Li was alive but not upset by the news that Sheila, while on the run from the law, was killed by a bear.

2023

Of course, Sheila was very much alive and had actually faked her death. Again. Finn’s suspicions that his mother had faked her death were confirmed when Sheila showed up at his and Steffy’s house during a storm. They were even more shocked when Bill arrived shortly after, declaring they were together! But Steffy and Finn didn’t press charges against Sheila because Bill threatened to turn Taylor in for shooting him if they did so. As it turned out, the whole scheme was a ruse concocted by Bill and Ridge to get Sheila to confess to some of her crimes. However, Sheila beat the charges when Deacon blackmailed the judge, and she was released on a technicality.

Although Finn tried to keep his mom at a distance, Sheila’s presence in their lives strained his and Steffy’s marriage. Afraid for her children’s safety, Steffy moved Kelly and Hayes to the Forrester mansion. Finn convinced his wife for another chance, but just as Steffy returned to their home, Sheila arrived. Realizing that being with Finn means Sheila was a threat to her and her family, Steffy fled to Rome with the kids in tow. Several weeks later, Finn was elated when Steffy and their kids returned to Los Angeles. Determined to save her marriage, Steffy ordered Sheila to not come near her family. Shortly after Steffy and Finn’s blissful reunion, the Forresters learned that Eric was dying. While searching for a cure, Finn found a radical treatment that saved Eric’s life, but the patriarch had a lot of healing to do.

2024

Finn was shocked when Xander returned to town and accused Thomas of being responsible for the death of Emma Barber several years ago when they were interns at Forrester Creations. Steffy insisted that Emma died due to a car accident and that the police investigation cleared Thomas. But Finn wasn’t convinced that his brother-in-law was truly rehabilitated and not a threat to Hope, putting a flicker of tension yet again in his and Steffy’s marriage. Will Finn help Xander out with his revenge plot against Thomas? Stay tuned to see what will happen next!