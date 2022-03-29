My first thought when I woke up today was … coffee.

I got out of bed and … did my business then I let my dogs out to do their business.

If I wasn’t working, I would likely … be making something out of clay.

But since I am working, the next thing I do is … shower and shave.

My outfit for the day consists of … an appropriate adult onesie.

Before I leave the house, I make sure to … kiss my husband and dogs and not necessarily in that order.

In the car, I … listen to a book on tape.

When I get to the studio, the first thing I do is … put all my crap down and get organized.

I’m hoping I see … John McCook because he is one of my favorites.

If I had to rate my level of preparedness for today’s taping, it’s a … 10, natch, out of 10.

My character’s wardrobe today consists of … something with an animal print.

When it’s lunchtime, I find that I’m craving … food and I ended up eating food.

The scenes I filmed today were … hopefully fun and full of evil Quinness.

The best thing I got to do at work was … hug John McCook.

After I wrap filming, the first thing I do is … go home.

Then, you’ll likely find me … walking my dogs or making something out of clay.

If my day is done early enough, I will … work out?

My plans for the evening are … try to stay awake until at least 10.

During my commute, I ­… always listen to a true crime podcast or a book on Audible.

When I get home, I … take off my shoes and fend off my dogs.

For dinner, I … hopefully am eating my husband’s home-cooked meals because they are amazing!

My nightly routine includes … wash my face, brush my teeth and get in bed to watch something light, but I usually fall asleep.

The last thing I do before bed is … say my prayers.

I turned out the lights at … well, [husband] Sandy does because I always fall asleep before he does.

And I set my alarm for … if I am not working, I wake up every day at 6:30 but if I have to work I set it for whatever my call time is.