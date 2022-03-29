My first thought when I woke up today was … coffee.
I got out of bed and … did my business then I let my dogs out to do their business.
If I wasn’t working, I would likely … be making something out of clay.
But since I am working, the next thing I do is … shower and shave.
My outfit for the day consists of … an appropriate adult onesie.
Before I leave the house, I make sure to … kiss my husband and dogs and not necessarily in that order.
In the car, I … listen to a book on tape.
When I get to the studio, the first thing I do is … put all my crap down and get organized.
I’m hoping I see … John McCook because he is one of my favorites.
If I had to rate my level of preparedness for today’s taping, it’s a … 10, natch, out of 10.
My character’s wardrobe today consists of … something with an animal print.
When it’s lunchtime, I find that I’m craving … food and I ended up eating food.
The scenes I filmed today were … hopefully fun and full of evil Quinness.
The best thing I got to do at work was … hug John McCook.
After I wrap filming, the first thing I do is … go home.
Then, you’ll likely find me … walking my dogs or making something out of clay.
If my day is done early enough, I will … work out?
My plans for the evening are … try to stay awake until at least 10.
During my commute, I … always listen to a true crime podcast or a book on Audible.
When I get home, I … take off my shoes and fend off my dogs.
For dinner, I … hopefully am eating my husband’s home-cooked meals because they are amazing!
My nightly routine includes … wash my face, brush my teeth and get in bed to watch something light, but I usually fall asleep.
The last thing I do before bed is … say my prayers.
I turned out the lights at … well, [husband] Sandy does because I always fall asleep before he does.
And I set my alarm for … if I am not working, I wake up every day at 6:30 but if I have to work I set it for whatever my call time is.