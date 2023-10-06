B&B Vet Karla Mosley Hits The Boards

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, catch Karla Mosley (ex-Maya, B&B et al) in the west coast debut of How It’s Gon Be. “It’s a coming of age story which follows my character’s son, who is 16,” previews the actress. “It takes place over a three-day period during the summer when you’re at that age where everything changes. It’s beautifully written and poetic, and all the characters, including me, experience big emotional shifts. It takes place in south Florida, and I call it a period piece since it takes place in the 2000s! I think you’ll see these characters feel like someone you know, no matter where you come from. There is just something about them that feels familiar. You love parts of them and hate parts of them. It feels like family.” Here’s what you need to know:

How It’s Gon Be from the Echo Theater Company at the Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039, 310-307-3753

Dates and times: Fridays through Mondays, October 6-9, 13-16 and 20-23. Fridays/Saturdays/Mondays are at 8 p.m; Sundays are at 4 p.m.

Ticket prices: Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays are $34 and Mondays are Pay-What-You-Want

For more information, check out: www.EchoTheaterCompany.com