B&B Turns 35 Today

B&B marks 35 years on CBS today, and here, some of the show’s stars weigh in on the milestone.

John McCook (Eric): “35 years is a big number, especially when you are embarking on a new show. When you think about a successful soap, as an actor, you hope for 5 or 10 years. Coming up to a number like 35 is way more than you can imagine. You don’t need to imagine that number, you just need to imagine having a job! When I was mulling the job, CAPITOL had been in that slot but then I heard ‘Bill Bell’ [co-creator/former executive producer/former head writer] was going to call it THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, I thought that was the worst title in the world and then I heard that for a period, the working title was RAGS, which sounded like a show about a stray dog. They obviously chose the right one.”

Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke): “B&B has given me so much more than I could have ever imagined, and I really am grateful to Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] and [Creators William J. Bell, Sr. and Lee Phillip Bell] and everyone who started the show. A lot of the crew have been here since day one. John and I are the original cast members, but there are so many people behind the scenes working so hard and it really, truly is a family. I’ve been able to go out and do all of these amazing other adventures in my life. That is all because of BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL, so I have a lot to be thankful for. I never thought this job would lead to 35 years and I’d still be here, but I’m very grateful, not just to be able to do this job but also be able to have a family and raise kids and work. This is the dream job, honestly. I feel like I can go for another 35 years! This show has made my life full in so many ways. I couldn’t be happier.”

Sean Kanan (Deacon): “This is really special. We just did the cast photo and we had a cake for the 35th anniversary and our fearless leader Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] talked about the history of the show, and then John and Kelly both said some words as founding cast members, and I was overcome emotionally by the history of this show, and of being a part of something so much bigger than me, and to hear Kelly talk about Brad when he was this young surf kid who had come out to California from Chicago, and was in the infancy of becoming part of the family business, it was really amazing. John also talked about the history and the pride of shooting at Television City. He used to watch shows when they’d say, ‘From Television City in Hollywood,’ and he listed a litany of shows that filmed there, not the least of which was THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW. There have been so many iconic episodes of television filmed here, and even to this day when I walk through the security gates and I take a look at this place, I get a very special feeling. There is just so much history here and it really does have a special place in my heart to be a small part of it.”

Scott Clifton (Liam): “Happy 35th anniversary! Wow, that’s a feat! For me, it’s like 12 years now, which I also can’t believe but I am eternally grateful. I love this show. I love this cast and crew, and what Brad has done with B&B is nothing short of amazing.”

