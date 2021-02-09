INTERVIEW

B&B stars share their thoughts about Valentine’s Day

Flowers or candy?

Diamont: “I give both, but flowers are more the order of the day.”

Richards: “Flowers. My favorite is a gardenia, but I’ll take any flower. I love all flowers. I think they are beautiful.”

Wood: “Flowers.”

Candles or fireplace?

Diamont: “Both, but if I have to choose one, it would be a fireplace.”

Richards: “Well, jeez. What a question! Both. They are both very romantic.”

Wood: “Fireplace.”

Champagne or caviar?

Diamont: “Neither.”

Richards: “Neither.”

Wood: “Um, both!”

What’s on the menu at your dream romantic dinner?

Diamont: “Every year I surprise [wife] Cindy [Ambuehl, ex-Amy/Kim, B&B] with an overnight stay in a new place or hotel. I have the room stocked with candy, flowers and gifts. If we don’t order room service, we go to a new restaurant. That’s the most romantic to me.”

Richards: “Italian food. I love wood-fire pizza with buffalo mozzarella cheese, basil and tomato, and a plain tomato penne pasta.”

Wood: “Too X-rated to say!”

Moonlit stroll or watching the sunrise?

Diamont: “Moonlight stroll.”

Richards: “Both.”

Wood: “Sunrise.”

Homemade card or store-bought card?

Diamont: “Store-bought.”

Richards: “Homemade.”

Wood: “Homemade card.”

Favorite love song?

Diamont: “ ‘Annie’s Song.’ ”

Richards: “Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters.’ It played at my wedding to Aaron [Phypers].”

Wood: “Pass.”

Favorite celebrity couple?

Diamont: “Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.”

Richards: “I love Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.”

Wood: “I don’t have a favorite. I always hope that love wins.”

Favorite romantic comedy?

Diamont:Wedding Crashers.”

Richards: “Any Matthew McConaughey rom-com.”

Wood:The Sweetest Thing with Cameron Diaz and Christina Applegate.”

Favorite screen lovebirds?

Diamont: “Ray Donovan and his wife Abby.”

Richards: “I’m still rooting for Shauna and Ridge. It’s not over!”

Wood: “Steffy and Finn!”

Online dating: Yay or nay?

Diamont: “I’ve never experienced it, but my instincts say no.”

Richards: “In this day and age, yay, but with caution.”

Wood: “Yay!”

Best advice for singles?

Diamont: “If you want to, stay single.”

Richards: “There is something to be said for, ‘It happens when you least expect it.’ That’s how it worked for me.”

Wood: “Be the best version of yourself and the right person will come along.”

