B&B stars share their thoughts about Valentine’s Day

Flowers or candy?
Diamont: “I give both, but flowers are more the order of the day.”
Richards: “Flowers. My favorite is a gardenia, but I’ll take any flower. I love all flowers. I think they are beautiful.”
Wood: “Flowers.”
Candles or fireplace?
Diamont: “Both, but if I have to choose one, it would be a fireplace.”
Richards: “Well, jeez. What a question! Both. They are both very romantic.”
Wood: “Fireplace.”
Champagne or caviar?
Diamont: “Neither.”
Richards: “Neither.”
Wood: “Um, both!”
What’s on the menu at your dream romantic dinner?
Diamont: “Every year I surprise [wife] Cindy [Ambuehl, ex-Amy/Kim, B&B] with an overnight stay in a new place or hotel. I have the room stocked with candy, flowers and gifts. If we don’t order room service, we go to a new restaurant. That’s the most romantic to me.”
Richards: “Italian food. I love wood-fire pizza with buffalo mozzarella cheese, basil and tomato, and a plain tomato penne pasta.”
Wood: “Too X-rated to say!”
Moonlit stroll or watching the sunrise?
Diamont: “Moonlight stroll.”
Richards: “Both.”
Wood: “Sunrise.”
Homemade card or store-bought card?
Diamont: “Store-bought.”
Richards: “Homemade.”
Wood: “Homemade card.”
Favorite love song?
Diamont: “ ‘Annie’s Song.’ ”
Richards: “Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters.’ It played at my wedding to Aaron [Phypers].”
Wood: “Pass.”
Favorite celebrity couple?
Diamont: “Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.”
Richards: “I love Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.”
Wood: “I don’t have a favorite. I always hope that love wins.”
Favorite romantic comedy?
Diamont: “Wedding Crashers.”
Richards: “Any Matthew McConaughey rom-com.”
Wood: “The Sweetest Thing with Cameron Diaz and Christina Applegate.”
Favorite screen lovebirds?
Diamont: “Ray Donovan and his wife Abby.”
Richards: “I’m still rooting for Shauna and Ridge. It’s not over!”
Wood: “Steffy and Finn!”
Online dating: Yay or nay?
Diamont: “I’ve never experienced it, but my instincts say no.”
Richards: “In this day and age, yay, but with caution.”
Wood: “Yay!”
Best advice for singles?
Diamont: “If you want to, stay single.”
Richards: “There is something to be said for, ‘It happens when you least expect it.’ That’s how it worked for me.”
Wood: “Be the best version of yourself and the right person will come along.”