B&B Faves dish about their castmates

Scott Clifton (Liam), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Alley Mills (Pam) dish about their castmates

BEST STORYTELLER

Clifton: “John McCook [Eric] is the best storyteller.”

Kaye: “John McCook because he’s lived better than any of us.”

Mills: “John McCook. It’s the truth. I have to say it, even though I know everyone else will, too.”

BEST LISTENER

Clifton: “Annika [Noelle, Hope]. She’s a great listener.”

Kaye: “Say what? I’m sorry, what? Obviously not me.”

Mills: “Believe it or not, Thorsten Kaye, and you can put in the believe it or not. He is an amazing listener.”

LEAST LIKELY TO FLUB A LINE

Clifton: “Me. That’s kind of my thing.”

Kaye: “Sean Kanan [Deacon], because he does everything with a look.”

Mills: “I have to say that title will forever go to Susan Flannery [ex-Stephanie].”

MOST LIKELY TO AD-LIB

Clifton: “Darin [Brooks, Wyatt] or Don Diamont [Bill], but Darin more.”

Kaye: “Dick Christie [Charlie].”

Mills: “Sean.”

MOST EAGER TO REHEARSE

Clifton: “[Katherine] Kelly [Lang, Brooke].”

Kaye: “I’m going to give that to Matthew [Atkinson, Thomas]. Matthew is always looking for people to run lines with.”

Mills: “I have to say Susan again. She demanded it! It was a requirement. She wanted to run everything three times, and she was fierce about rehearsal.”

MOST CHATTY IN THE MAKEUP ROOM

Clifton: “Sean Kanan.”

Kaye: “Alley.”

Mills: “Jennifer Gareis [Donna].”

BEST GIVER OF HUGS

Clifton: “That would be McCook, too.”

Kaye: “I’d tell you but I don’t want them to end up in HR.”

Mills: “Jennifer Gareis.”

BEST SENSE OF HUMOR

Clifton: “I love Thorsten’s sense of humor. It’s not for everyone but it’s my favorite of all the cast.”

Kaye: “John McCook again. Cookie makes everybody laugh.”

Mills: “John McCook.”

MOST CHIPPER IN THE MORNING

Clifton: “Me. It’s because I’m overcompensating for being tired, but it is me.”

Kaye: “Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy]. She has 17 kids and she lives in a shoe so she’s up at four and by the time she gets to us, she’s all wound up.”

Mills: “John McCook, and his shirt is always ironed.”

LEAST CHIPPER IN THE MORNING

Clifton: “I would say Tanner [Novlan, Finn], but in a very charming way.”

Kaye: “Kelly. Kelly is pretty quiet in the morning.”

Mills: “Thorsten.”

MOST DECKED-OUT DRESSING ROOM

Clifton: “McCook, for sure.”

Kaye: “Krista’s [Allen, Taylor] is really decked out.”

Mills: “Heather Tom [Katie]. She’s got a really cool dressing room.”

MOST MINIMALIST DRESSING ROOM

Clifton: “Thorsten.”

Kaye: “I don’t know because I don’t socialize, but not me.”

Mills: “Thorsten.”

MOST STYLISH

Clifton: “Jacqui.”

Kaye: “Jacqui. Wait, no one mentioned me?”

Mills: “Jacqui. Duh!”

MOST MATERNAL

Clifton: “Kimberlin [Brown, Sheila].”

Kaye: “Alley. She takes care of everybody.”

Mills: “Heather and Kelly are both very maternal.”

MOST UP ON CURRENT EVENTS

Clifton: “Don [Diamont, Bill] is pretty good about that stuff.”

Kaye: “Annika.”

Mills: “Scott.”

BEST SECRET KEEPER

Clifton: “Jacqui.”

Kaye: “I can’t tell you that.”

Mills: “Thorsten would never [repeat] anything I told him.”

BEST ADVICE-GIVER

Clifton: “Don.”

Kaye: “Lawrence [Saint-Victor, Carter].”

Mills: “McCook.”

MOST FUN AT PARTIES

Clifton: “I’m pretty sure that’s going to be Jacqui.”

Kaye: “Jen Gareis and Heather Tom are tied, depending on what they’re serving.”

Mills: “Jennifer.”

MOST INTO SPORTS

Clifton: “It’s full-on Don. I’d say Thorsten, as well, but his interests are more narrow.”

Kaye: “Don.”

Mills: “I don’t know about professional sports but when it comes to participating in sports, it’s Kelly. She’s like the Bionic Woman. Heather, too.”

BIGGEST GOOFBALL

Clifton: “It’s a tie between Don and me.”

Kaye: “I’ve got to give that to Don, as well. I shake my head when he pulls into the parking lot.”

Mills: “McCook.”