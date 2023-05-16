B&B Faves dish about their castmates

Scott Clifton (Liam), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Alley Mills (Pam) dish about their castmates
BEST STORYTELLER
Clifton: “John McCook [Eric] is the best storyteller.”
Kaye: “John McCook because he’s lived better than any of us.”
Mills: “John McCook. It’s the truth. I have to say it, even though I know everyone else will, too.”
BEST LISTENER
Clifton: “Annika [Noelle, Hope]. She’s a great listener.”
Kaye: “Say what? I’m sorry, what? Obviously not me.”
Mills: “Believe it or not, Thorsten Kaye, and you can put in the believe it or not. He is an amazing listener.”
LEAST LIKELY TO FLUB A LINE
Clifton: “Me. That’s kind of my thing.”
Kaye: “Sean Kanan [Deacon], because he does everything with a look.”
Mills: “I have to say that title will forever go to Susan Flannery [ex-Stephanie].”
MOST LIKELY TO AD-LIB
Clifton: “Darin [Brooks, Wyatt] or Don Diamont [Bill], but Darin more.”
Kaye: “Dick Christie [Charlie].”
Mills: “Sean.”
MOST EAGER TO REHEARSE
Clifton: “[Katherine] Kelly [Lang, Brooke].”
Kaye: “I’m going to give that to Matthew [Atkinson, Thomas]. Matthew is always looking for people to run lines with.”
Mills: “I have to say Susan again. She demanded it! It was a requirement. She wanted to run everything three times, and she was fierce about rehearsal.”
MOST CHATTY IN THE MAKEUP ROOM
Clifton: “Sean Kanan.”
Kaye: “Alley.”
Mills: “Jennifer Gareis [Donna].”
BEST GIVER OF HUGS
Clifton: “That would be McCook, too.”
Kaye: “I’d tell you but I don’t want them to end up in HR.”
Mills: “Jennifer Gareis.”
BEST SENSE OF HUMOR
Clifton: “I love Thorsten’s sense of humor. It’s not for everyone but it’s my favorite of all the cast.”
Kaye: “John McCook again. Cookie makes everybody laugh.”
Mills: “John McCook.”
MOST CHIPPER IN THE MORNING
Clifton: “Me. It’s because I’m overcompensating for being tired, but it is me.”
Kaye: “Jacqui [MacInnes Wood, Steffy]. She has 17 kids and she lives in a shoe so she’s up at four and by the time she gets to us, she’s all wound up.”
Mills: “John McCook, and his shirt is always ironed.”
LEAST CHIPPER IN THE MORNING
Clifton: “I would say Tanner [Novlan, Finn], but in a very charming way.”
Kaye: “Kelly. Kelly is pretty quiet in the morning.”
Mills: “Thorsten.”
MOST DECKED-OUT DRESSING ROOM
Clifton: “McCook, for sure.”
Kaye: “Krista’s [Allen, Taylor] is really decked out.”
Mills: “Heather Tom [Katie]. She’s got a really cool dressing room.”
MOST MINIMALIST DRESSING ROOM
Clifton: “Thorsten.”
Kaye: “I don’t know because I don’t socialize, but not me.”
Mills: “Thorsten.”
MOST STYLISH
Clifton: “Jacqui.”
Kaye: “Jacqui. Wait, no one mentioned me?”
Mills: “Jacqui. Duh!”
MOST MATERNAL
Clifton: “Kimberlin [Brown, Sheila].”
Kaye: “Alley. She takes care of everybody.”
Mills: “Heather and Kelly are both very maternal.”
MOST UP ON CURRENT EVENTS
Clifton: “Don [Diamont, Bill] is pretty good about that stuff.”
Kaye: “Annika.”
Mills: “Scott.”
BEST SECRET KEEPER
Clifton: “Jacqui.”
Kaye: “I can’t tell you that.”
Mills: “Thorsten would never [repeat] anything I told him.”
BEST ADVICE-GIVER
Clifton: “Don.”
Kaye: “Lawrence [Saint-Victor, Carter].”
Mills: “McCook.”
MOST FUN AT PARTIES
Clifton: “I’m pretty sure that’s going to be Jacqui.”
Kaye: “Jen Gareis and Heather Tom are tied, depending on what they’re serving.”
Mills: “Jennifer.”
MOST INTO SPORTS
Clifton: “It’s full-on Don. I’d say Thorsten, as well, but his interests are more narrow.”
Kaye: “Don.”
Mills: “I don’t know about professional sports but when it comes to participating in sports, it’s Kelly. She’s like the Bionic Woman. Heather, too.”
BIGGEST GOOFBALL
Clifton: “It’s a tie between Don and me.”
Kaye: “I’ve got to give that to Don, as well. I shake my head when he pulls into the parking lot.”
Mills: “McCook.”