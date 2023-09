B&B Fave Welcomes Another Son

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) and husband Elan Ruspoli have welcomed their fourth son, Valor James. The actress shared the news on Instagram, posting, β€œAugust 27th our baby boy 𝙑𝙖𝙑𝙀𝙧 π™ π™–π™’π™šπ™¨ 𝙍π™ͺ𝙨π™₯π™€π™‘π™ž was born. Our hearts are so full. Thank you for all the messages. Just been taking this time to slow down and soak in this moment. #gratefulheart” The couple also has three other boys, Rise, 4, Lenix, 2 and Brando, 1. Wood’s Steffy will last be seen on Thursday, September 7, when the character leaves town while the actress is on maternity leave. To see the post, click here.