B&B Fave Welcomes Another Son

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) and husband Elan Ruspoli have welcomed their fourth son, Valor James. The actress shared the news on Instagram, posting, “August 27th our baby boy 𝙑𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙧 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙡𝙞 was born. Our hearts are so full. Thank you for all the messages. Just been taking this time to slow down and soak in this moment. #gratefulheart” The couple also has three other boys, Rise, 4, Lenix, 2 and Brando, 1. Wood’s Steffy will last be seen on Thursday, September 7, when the character leaves town while the actress is on maternity leave. To see the post, click here.