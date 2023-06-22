B&B Alum Maeve Quinlan Weds

According to Hello! Magazine, Maeve Quinlan (ex-Megan, B&B) married long-time beau Derek Chatterton on June 10 during an intimate ceremony at her brother’s home in Wicklow, Ireland. The actress previously planned a bigger wedding to take place in Malibu, CA but that was postponed following the death of her mother. However, when Quinlan recently wrapped a Lifetime movie, the upcoming My Big Greek Nightmare in Greece, she decided to jump over to Ireland and get hitched with only 23 guests, all family members, in attendance. This is the second marriage for Quinlan, who was previously wed to the late Saving Private Ryan actor, Tom Sizemore. Congratulations to the happy couple!