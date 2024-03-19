B&B Alum Kristolyn Lloyd Thanks Supporters In Her Fight Against Eviction

A visibly emotional Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee, BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL) posted a video on Instagram thanking her supporters, who have so far raised over $40,000 to help her fight the eviction notice she received on March 15. The actress began, “My whole body has been shaking since, like, Friday when I got the papers and it hasn’t stopped…. I’m just completely — I mean, I said it before — I’m overwhelmed, and I hate that I spent so long just, like, suffering in silence and that I felt so sure that the response was not going to be this immense amount of love that it has been.” Lloyd noted that she thought going public with her predicament might result in “three to five thousand dollars.” The generosity she has been shown, she noted tearfully, “is changing my life. And it’s making it possible for me to stay in the city and keep doing this [stage career] and even the show that I’m doing, to not have to, like, move or stress while I’m trying to tech a show and do the thing that I love.” Creating a GoFundMe, she confessed, “I just really, like, went through so much of a shame spiral beforehand and [was] so scared of what people were going to think of me.” She declared, “Thank you for believing in me and for, you know, showing up — I’m so embarrassed that I didn’t know how much love I had in my life, but depression will do that; it’ll make you think you’re alone. So, um, thank you all. I’ve just been crying all day…. I’m very, very, very, very, very thankful. I’m very grateful.”