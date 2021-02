Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B) has landed his next gig. The actor will be part of the season 2 cast of Netflix’s Raising Dion, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actor will play Tevin Wakefield, an Olympic track coach and a former long-distance runner. The series also stars Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie, ALL MY CHILDREN). To read the full article, click here.