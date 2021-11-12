Baby No. 3 En Route For Soap Alums

Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, B&B/Y&R) and Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT), who most recently played Sophie and Miles on the DAYS spin-off BEYOND SALEM, are poised to welcome their third child, a boy. Frantz posted on Twitter, “Happy 10th anniversary to my best friend, love of my life, matesoul @imscottbailey These 10 years have flown by! I love every amazing adventure! Love our kids & the one on the way! I can’t wait to meet him! I love you! #soulmate #10yearanniversary #10years #brideandgroom #married.” The couple is already parents to Amélie, who will be 6 in December, and Lion, 2.