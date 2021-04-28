Another Grandchild On The Way For Soap Faves

Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer, DAYS) and Scott Reeves (ex-Steven, GH et al) will have more to celebrate this fall. The duo, already grandparents to Woods, 9 months, via daughter Emily and her husband Nate, and Law, 7 months, via son, Larry and his wife, Olivia, have another grandchild on the way. Emily is expecting baby No. 2 in October. She posted today on Instagram, noting, “Bumpdate: GENDER REVEAL IS THIS SATURDAY,” along with this photo. Congratulations to the happy family!