All My Children May Get Revived As TV Movie Franchise!

All My Children, the beloved soap that ran on ABC from January 5, 1970 to September 23, 2011 and enjoyed a short-lived Internet reboot in 2013, may be poised for another revival. TVLine is reporting that the sudser, which was created by the late Agnes Nixon, could well become a TV movie franchise.

Back From The Dead?

The site says that several sources have confirmed to them that Lifetime is in preliminary talks to do a series of movies featuring Pine Valley favorites. Lifetime declined a request for comment from the website, with one source warning that it’s very early in the process.

This is not the first time that AMC has been discussed for a possible move to prime-time. In 2020, it was announced that ABC had partnered with husband-and-wife producing team Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley Santos) and Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo Santos) to develop an updated version of the show to air at night, but unfortunately for fans, that project, slated to be titled Pine Valley, never made it to air. The premise for Pine Valley was a journalist arriving in the titular town and getting pulled into a feud between the Kanes and the Santoses.

ABC still owns the characters and last year, popular Pine Valley resident Jackson Montgomery received new life when he crossed over to General Hospital for a story arc. Original actor Walt Willey was on board for the story and fans were thrilled to get their fix of Jack as he went toe to toe with Lucy Coe and Felicia Scorpio.

There is no word yet on who from the original All My Children universe might take part in this revival, but several actors who were vital to the show’s storyline in its final years have moved on to other gigs, including Thorsten Kaye (ex-Zach Slater), who is firmly entrenched in Bold and Beautiful as Ridge Forrester, Rebecca Budig (ex-Greenlee Smythe Lavery), who recently began working with Kaye as a recast Taylor Hayes on B&B, Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan Lavery), who plays Drew Quartermaine on General Hospital, and Michael E. Knight, who recurs on GH as Martin Grey.

A return to the airwaves would be a dream come true for millions of soap fans who miss their Pine Valley favorites, so stay tuned to Soap Opera Digest for new developments, and let us know in the comments below which characters you would most like to see as part of the reboot.