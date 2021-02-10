Kelly Ripa Dishes On First Kiss With Mark Consuelos

On today’s episode of LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) spilled the details of her first kiss with her husband, Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN). She and Jason Biggs (ex-Pete, AS THE WORLD TURNS) were playing “The Forever Wed Game”, where they each spoke about how well their spouses know them. “It depends on who you ask, really? We have different ideas. He likes to think that somehow I seduced him in my apartment, but we were rehearsing for a scene, so it was not seductive,” Ripa cracked. To see the segment, click here and here.