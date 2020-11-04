ALL MY CHILDREN Alums To Reunite Tomorrow With Kelly Ripa

To celebrate Kelly Ripa’s (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) 30th Anniversary with The Walt Disney Company, a number of her former Pine Valley co-stars will reunite on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN tomorrow. Scheduled to appear are AMC alums Finola Hughes (ex-Alex/Anna), Eva La Rue (ex-Maria), Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan), Dondré T. Whitfield (ex-Terrence) and Walt Willey (ex-Jackson). Check local listings for when the show airs in your area.