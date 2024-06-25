Greg Rikaart, Adam Huss And Adam Bucci Visit The Locher Room

L-R: Greg Rikaart (Leo, DAYS), Adam Huss (Nikolas, GH) and Adam Bucci.

On Tuesday, June 25 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, The Locher Room will be the place to be for an in-depth discussion on Pride with actors Greg Rikaart (Leo Stark, Days of our Lives), Adam Huss (Nikolas Cassadine, General Hospital) and Adam Bucci (Eastsiders and mixed-ish).

In celebration of Pride Month, this conversation promises to be enlightening and heartfelt, shedding light on the personal experiences of these actors both in and out of the spotlight. They will delve into the progress made in LGBTQIA rights, the challenges still faced, and the importance of visibility and representation in the media.

Reel Life

Professionally, Huss is well-known to soap fans for being the latest actor to take on the mercurial role of Nikolas on GH. Currently, Nik has admitted his guilt at keeping Esme locked in the tower and is serving time in Pentonville for his crime. Rikaart started his daytime career as Kevin Fisher, Michael Baldwin’s younger brother, on Young and Restless, where he still appears from time to time. Mostly you can catch him as Leo, an out-and-proud gay man on DAYS, who is currently going through therapy to understand why he does the (oft-sketchy) things he does.

Real Life

Adam Bucci and Adam Huss are set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary next month, while Greg Rikaart and his husband Rob Sudduth (co-executive producer of Acapulco) recently marked their ninth anniversary on May 9. Rikaart and Sudduth are also raising their 8-year-old son, Montgomery.

Whether you’re part of the LGBTQIA community or an ally, this is an important discussion you won’t want to miss. Tune in to hear these inspiring stories, gain insights into the ongoing fight for equality and celebrate the spirit of Pride. Don’t miss this crucial conversation—mark your calendar for June 25 and join everyone live in The Locher Room!

To participate in the livestream interview with the three men, click here.