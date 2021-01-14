ABC Daytime Celebs Reunite For Virtual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Benefit

On February 11 at 8 p.m./ET, a bevy of daytime celebrities will take part in ABC DAYTIME: BACK ON BROADWAY, which will stream live for free on broadwaycares.org/abcdaytime2121, as well as on Broadway Cares’ YouTube Channel, across ABC-owned television stations’ 32 connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and each of the eight stations’ websites around the country, including abc7ny.com and GOOD MORNING AMERICA’s Facebook page. The event is a benefit to help those affected by the pandemic. Scheduled to participate are actors who performed in the ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares concerts that took place at New York City’s Town Hall each year from 2005-11: former ALL MY CHILDREN stars Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), Bobbie Eakes (ex-Krystal), Melissa Claire Egan (ex-Annie; Chelsea, Y&R), Vincent Irizarry (ex-David), Eva La Rue (ex-Maria), Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan), Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca), Chrishell Stause (ex-Amanda) and Walt Willey (ex-Jack); ONE LIFE TO LIVE alums Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline), Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair), Kathy Brier (ex-Marcie), Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr), Catherine Hickland (ex-Linsday), Hillary B. Smith (ex-Nora), Mark Lawson (ex-Brody), David Gregory (ex-Ford), Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston), Jason Tam (ex-Markko) and BethAnn Fuenmayor (ex-Talia); GH’s Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) and former GH-ers Anthony Geary (ex-Luke) and Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny; Jake, DAYS). Of the event, which will feature classical musical performances and new exclusive interviews, Lucci said, “It was such an incredible privilege and joy to join my fellow co-stars to perform in the seven ABC Daytime Salutes concerts to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. There are no fans like ABC Daytime fans. Their love and support continue to astonish us. We can’t wait to share these special performances with them and help raise money for so many in need during this difficult time.” Fans will also have the chance to participate in virtual one-on-one meet-and-greets with the stars on Saturday, February 13; information on tickets and the line-up of guests will be announced soon.