A Minty Way To Mellow Out — Tribe’s CBD Peppermint Patty Cocktail

While many customers claim chocolate goes best with peanut butter, there’s something to be said for the chocolate-mint combo. Heck, if nobody liked chocolate and mint, peppermint patties wouldn’t exist! If you’re a fan of this rich & refreshing snack, then you’ve got to check out our take on the Peppermint Patty cocktail.

This creamy and cooling drink is a phenomenal way to cap off your day. Plus, with the extra dose of Tribe CBD oil, you’re bound to feel relaxed in a flash.

CBD Peppermint Patty Cocktail Recipe

We’ll be honest: there’s no official recipe for the Peppermint Patty cocktail. So, even though we’re going to share recommendations below, please keep in mind they’re just suggestions. You should feel comfortable tinkering with this recipe’s ingredients till you find what works for you.

For instance, some people like to swap out crème de cacao for chocolate-infused vodka. A few recipes also use the fancy-sounding crème de menthe rather than peppermint schnapps.

As for the milk ingredient, you could consider a cream liqueur rather than heavy cream. Heck, you could even go with a dairy alternative if you’re not “mad” for milk.

As you could see, there’s plenty of room for experimentation with this cocktail. Please let us know what your perfect Peppermint Patty recipe is on social media!

Ingredients

2 oz crème de cacao

½ oz heavy cream

½ oz peppermint schnapps

½ Tribe CBD oil

Chocolate shavings or peppermint candy, garnish optional

Fresh peppermint sprig, optional

Directions

Pour crème de cacao, heavy cream, and peppermint schnapps in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled cocktail glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil, chocolate shavings, and a peppermint sprig

Typically, when you see ads for a peppermint patty, manufacturers always stress this candy’s “cooling” properties. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t add some heat to this minty treat!

No, we’re not talking about adding cayenne to this cocktail (although spicy chocolate is a real thing). Instead, we’d recommend adding a nip of peppermint schnapps and crème de cacao to your next mug of hot chocolate. Be sure to keep this trick in mind at your next Christmas party!

Speaking of Christmas, don’t forget to check out Tribe’s festive recipe for a CBD eggnog.

