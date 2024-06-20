A Martinez and Jerome Dobson Talk Live With Michael Fairman

This Friday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, two people who made Santa Barbara what it was, 2024 Daytime Emmy Gold Circle Inductees, A Martinez (ex-Cruz Castillo) and Jerome Dobson (co-creator and co-head writer), will be chatting live with Michael Fairman on his YouTube channel.

The multiple Daytime Emmy-winning soap aired on NBC from 1984 – 1993 and was known for its memorable characters, dynamic supercouples as well as its witty dialogue. Dobson created the beloved show with his wife, the late Bridget Dobson, and the couple became famous not only for their work on SB (1984-1986, 1991-1992) but also their 1973-75 stint head-writing for a show her parents, Frank and Doris Hursley, created — General Hospital — as well as head-writing tenures on Guiding Light (1975-1980), As the World Turns (1980-1983) and more.

Martinez is also remembered for his roles on GH as Roy DiLucca, One Life to Live as Ray Montez, Bold and Beautiful as Dr. Ramon Montgomery and Days of our Lives as Eduardo Hernandez, among other TV and motion picture roles, such as Daniel Morales on L.A. Law and Jacob Nighthorse on Longmire. (He reflected on his remarkable career both in and out of soaps as a guest on Digest’s podcast, Dishing With Digest, in 2022, which you can listen to here.)

Martinez’s most memorable soap role as Santa Barbara’s Cruz, where he was one half of supercouple magic with the equally popular Marcy Walker as Eden Capwell, won him the Lead Actor Daytime Emmy in 1990. Currently, he can be seen on The Bay as Nardo Ramos, in which he received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his work this year. Martinez is also a writer and a producer.

Martinez and Dobson were recently honored at the 51st annual Daytime Emmys, as they were chosen as Gold Circle Inductees for their enduring accomplishments and work within the genre for 50 years. The show was broadcast live a couple of weeks ago on June 7.

The two longtime friends and collaborators will share stories from their time on Santa Barbara, reflect on moments within their legendary careers, and more.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.