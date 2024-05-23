51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Announces Hosts and Honorees

CBS and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) revealed Thursday that Entertainment Tonight stars Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will return as hosts for the 51st Annual Daytime EmmyⓇ Awards, which will air live on Friday, June 7 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on CBS, and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

In addition to announcing the hosts, NATAS also revealed the 2024 Gold and Silver Circle Honorees, which, per NATAS, “[recognize] admired individuals who have made enduring contributions to daytime television. Inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years, respectively. They represent the best and brightest in the industry.”

This year’s inductees have all made an indelible mark on the soap world. The Gold Circle honorees are:

Jerome Dobson, who along with his late wife, Bridget Dobson, created and head-wrote the acclaimed Santa Barbara, and before that, served as head writers of General Hospital from 1973-75, Guiding Light from 1975-80, and As The World Turns from 1980-83.

A Martinez, a 1990 Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor for his SB role of Cruz Castillo, who has also appeared on GH (as Roy), One Life to Live (as Ray), The Bold and The Beautiful (as Ramon) and Days of Our Lives (as Eduardo).

Suzanne Rogers, the 1979 recipient of the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress, who in 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of her debut in the beloved role of Maggie on DAYS.

The Silver Circle honorees with soap ties are Patricia Denney, who formerly served as he head of the hair and makeup department at The Young and The Restless; Linda Grand, B&B’s Set Master Props; Janet Spellman-Drucker, the co-executive producer of DAYS; and Mark Teschner, GH’s casting director.

This year’s ceremony will be broadcast live from the Westin Bonaventure in historic downtown Los Angeles. For the list of nominees, click here.