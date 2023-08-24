Lauren Fenmore, Y&R (1983-95, 2001-present) Lauren was only supposed to stick around a few months, but luckily, Y&R realized the character’s story potential with Bregman in the driver’s seat. From mean girl to damsel in distress to boss lady to devoted mother, Bregman has played each stage of Lauren’s 40-year evolution with heart and pluck. Photo credit: JPI

Lauren Fenmore, B&B (1995-99) In an inspired move, B&B capitalized on the notorious Sheila/Lauren feud by importing Bregman to L.A., and for several years, integrated Lauren into the Forrester drama full time. Ultimately, however, it was only right that Ms. Fenmore head home to Genoa City. Photo credit: JPI

Donna Craig, DAYS (1978-80) Bregman was only 14 when she joined the Salem ranks as troubled teen Donna and began meddling in dad Don’s relationship with Marlena. The writers threw plenty of travails Donna’s way, but the character was written out after a two-year run.

Victoria Newman, Y&R (2005-present) Replacing predecessor Heather Tom was a formidable task, but Heinle’s two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress affirm that Y&R made the right move in hiring her. After nearly 20 years as Victor and Nikki’s headstrong daughter, she’s still a powerhouse presence on the canvas. Photo credit: JPI

Steffi Brewster, LOVING/THE CITY (1993-96) Heinle made her soap debut as a very green teenager, but made a strong impact in Corinth as a bombshell who caught the eye of multiple Aldens and stuck around to help transition LOVING to THE CITY. Photo credit: ABC

Mia Saunders, AMC (2001-04) AMC cast Heinle as Liza Colby’s surprise half sister, but despite that connection and the friendships she forged with fan faves Greenlee and Kendall, Mia was saddled with a series of ho-hum pairings and failed to take off. Photo credit: ABC

Chloe Mitchell, Y&R (2008-15, 2016-17, 2019-present) After her years on ALL MY CHILDREN, Hendrickson blossomed from ingenue to dramatic force, conquering a soapy journey as Chloe, who hit the scene as a troublemaker, was driven to the brink of madness by the death of her daughter and has now found happiness with Kevin. Photo credit: JPI

Maggie Stone, AMC (2002-05, 2007) Hendrickson’s brief run as Frankie so impressed the AMC brass that they created Maggie, her twin, whose love affair with Bianca inspired a passionate “BAM” fan base. Photo credit: ABC

Frankie Stone, AMC (2001) Hendrickson’s first daytime gig was a three-month stint as spunky Frankie, whose flirtation with Bianca was cut short when she was murdered by her aunt, Vanessa. Photo credit: ABC