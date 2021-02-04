Y&R Characters Who Discovered Surprise Siblings

In 1989, Cricket’s (Lauralee Bell, far r.) engagement to Scott (Peter Barton, near r.) crashed and burned when she discovered that they were half siblings with the same father, Jim (John O’Hurley). They settled for attending Jim’s wedding to Cricket’s mom, Jessica (Rebecca Street). Photo credit: CBS

After Michael’s (Christian J. LeBlanc) fugitive father, Lowell, was arrested in 2008, a teenager named Eden (Erin Sanders) identified herself as Lowell’s daughter, adding a half sister to Michael’s family. Photo credit: JPI

In 2008, Devon (Bryton James) found out that he and Ana (Jamia Simone Nash), who he thought was his aunt’s biological daughter, were actually half siblings via their mother, Yolanda (later known as Harmony). Photo credit: JPI

Kevin (Greg Rikaart, r.) ran a DNA test in 2009 that verified Ryder’s (Wilson Bethel) claim that they were both sired by Tom Fisher, who impregnated Ryder’s mom, Sheila, while using the alias Tom Callahan. Photo credit: JPI

When Chance (then-John Driscoll, near l.) was paired on the police force with Ronan (Jeff Branson) in 2010, he had no idea that Ronan was actually the long-lost son of their mother, Nina. Photo credit: JPI

In 2010, Jill (Jess Walton, near r.) presented proof to a disbelieving Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) that they were both fathered by department store tycoon Neil Fenmore. Photo credit: JPI

n 2013, Nick (Joshua Morrow, far l.) blamed his breakup with Avery on Dylan (Steve Burton) and they engaged in a brawl. Nikki broke it up with the reveal that she had given birth to both of them. Photo credit: JPI