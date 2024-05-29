Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For May 30: Seeking Answers

Something is going on with Summer (Allison Lanier). She's been given a lot to think about lately, having to accept Claire in her son's life because Harrison adores her so much. She's also been asked to give Sally another chance by Chelsea so that Summer can have some help while Chelsea is visiting Connor. Or has Summer been thrown yet another curveball? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Jack (Peter Bergman) should be very careful what he says to his wife. Diane (Susan Walters) is on the warpath about Nikki and she's going to lay down the law. Will her demands cross a line for Jack or will he do anything to get out of trouble with Diane? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) arrives in Paris ready to do the work to figure out why she's going through these issues with DID. Will Ashley stick around or will one of her other alters take over? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Luckily, Ashley isn't on this mission by herself. She has her beloved sister Traci (Beth Maitland) by her side, wanting to do anything she can to help her sister. Will they get the answers they seek? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Ashley looks pretty concerned. Is she sharing her fears with Traci or is she keeping it all inside? That could be dangerous for her. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Alan (Christopher Cousins) is also in Paris, ready to do anything he can to help his friend. Traci is grateful to have his help but will he end up doing more harm than good? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com