Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For June 3: Shocks and Revelations

Alan (Christopher Cousins) and Traci (Beth Maitland) know they have their work cut out for them, trying ot get through to Ashley and figure out what was the original event that caused her DID to manifest. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On Friday, Sally (Courtney Hope, l.) seemingly had a breakthrough with Summer about her filling in for Chelsea. Do things work out? Could that be why she's getting a hug from Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), or have these two repaired the rift that developed between them? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Ashley (Eileen Davidson, r.) joins her sister and friend in their Paris suite to discuss next moves for the three of them. Will they get a clue as to where they may need to go next to get answers? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Tucker (Trevor St. John) isn't alone in Paris. He has his assistant, Dawn (Gina Garcia-Sharp) on hand to help him figure out what's going on. Does she come with answers for him? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Tucker seems almost nervous to knock on this door. Who could be behind the door that has him hesitating before he tries to enter? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Ashley, Alan and Traci end up at a bar in Paris, where a secret is about to come out. The location will jog Ashley's memory of time she spent there with Alan, only Alan lets her know it wasn't him -- it was his brother! Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) is still in Paris and ready to move forward with her plan to get Tucker's company away from him. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com