Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For June 27: Schemes and Shocks

Diane (Susan Walters) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) continue to butt heads with each other at Jabot and it looks like Diane is nearing the end of her patience. She seems to be letting her son have it. His disrespect for her position has been causing tension for a while now. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

With these two are fighting so much, Jack (Peter Bergman) can't take much more. He may have to choose a side but how do you pick between your son and your wife? Jack may need to figure that out quickly. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kyle appears to be pleading his case and what he says looks to shock both his parents. This may not end well for the young Abbott heir. Then again, he certainly knows he has other options out there like Victor Newman. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Could Victor be who Kyle is texting or placing a call to? Or was he checking to see if he heard back from him and doesn't see any new texts? His future is not the sure thing he thought it was. Where will Kyle end up? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

After Kyle's left, you can bet Jack and Diane have a lot to talk about. Is Jack mad it's come to this or does he feel bad his wife had to go through this? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) enjoys a drink as she contemplates her next move. Victor really threw a wrench in things by forcing her to work with Kyle. Will that end up happening? Or will she end up without a job because of Kyle's machinations? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com