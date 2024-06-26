Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For June 27: Schemes and Shocks

On Thursday, June 27 episode of Young and Restless, spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) uses Kyle (Michael Mealor) to outsmart Jack (Peter Bergman), forwarding his plan to get revenge on his longtime nemesis for going too far and putting Nikki (or so he thinks) in danger. Also, Audra (Zuleyka Silver) plots her next move. Victor trying to get Kyle on board has put her in a precarious position with Glissade. Lastly, Billy (Jason Thompson) is bothered by Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) bond with Adam (Mark Grossman). Will he end up sabotaging his latest relationship? Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming action in Genoa City.
1 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Diane (Susan Walters) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) continue to butt heads with each other at Jabot and it looks like Diane is nearing the end of her patience. She seems to be letting her son have it. His disrespect for her position has been causing tension for a while now.
2 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
With these two are fighting so much, Jack (Peter Bergman) can't take much more. He may have to choose a side but how do you pick between your son and your wife? Jack may need to figure that out quickly.
3 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Kyle appears to be pleading his case and what he says looks to shock both his parents. This may not end well for the young Abbott heir. Then again, he certainly knows he has other options out there like Victor Newman.
4 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Could Victor be who Kyle is texting or placing a call to? Or was he checking to see if he heard back from him and doesn't see any new texts? His future is not the sure thing he thought it was. Where will Kyle end up?
5 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
After Kyle's left, you can bet Jack and Diane have a lot to talk about. Is Jack mad it's come to this or does he feel bad his wife had to go through this?
6 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Audra (Zuleyka Silver) enjoys a drink as she contemplates her next move. Victor really threw a wrench in things by forcing her to work with Kyle. Will that end up happening? Or will she end up without a job because of Kyle's machinations?
7 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
One person who has had a front seat view at how Victor operates is Audra's new pal Sally (Courtney Hope). Will she have words of wisdom for Audra about how to play this next move on the chess board?
