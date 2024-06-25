Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For June 26: Plotting and A Reunion

Devon (Bryton James, l.) and Nate (Sean Dominic) wonder what is going on with Lily and the plan. It looks like the big plan to solve all of their infighting may have hit a snag. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Billy (Jason Thompson, l.) meets with Chance (Conner Floyd) at Society. Is he catching him on his and Lily's plan to separate the two companies? If so, will Chance be happy to stay with his family's company, Chancellor, or will he surprise everyone and want to work on the Winters side? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Expect a wonderful moment for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) as she gets to hug her son. But will Connor (Judah Mackey) be able to handle this reunion? He has had a hard time talking with his folks on video chat. Will this be what he needed or will it cause a setback? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Connor talks with both of his parents as Chelsea and Adam (Mark Grossman) try to show their son how much they love and miss him. They want to do everything they can for their son. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Adam and Chelsea have a discussion with Dr. Hammond (Nancy De Mayo) about Connor and his progress. Teasers said they get disturbing news. Will it be from her? Or will Connor be the one to deliver it to them? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Chelsea is on the phone. Is she talking with Billy or someone else back home? Or could she be contacting the doctor to ask questions (and that's what brings her to their suite)? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com