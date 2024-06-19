Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for June 20: Business or Pressure?

Nate (Sean Dominic, l.) is talking with Devon (Bryton James) at Chancellor-Winters. Are they doing a threat assessment on Billy? Or do they know they should wonder where Lily's head is at? After all, it was Jill who gave her the chance by making her CEO of her company. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Did something or perhaps someone catch Devon's eye? Does he see someone having a business meeting he wasn't expecting? Or is it just a new special on the menu? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Teasers say that Lily (Christel Khalil) is scheming with Billy (Jason Thompson) but does it go deeper than helping Billy keep Jill's health issue a secret? And his desire to cement her legacy by putting her couple of marriages ago ex-husband's name at the end of Chancellor-Winters? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lily arrives at Chancellor-Winters and it looks like Devon has some things to talk over with her. Will his questions take Lily by surprise? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lily is at work and has a lot on her mind. Is she reconsidering Billy's requests or is there something else that has her mind racing? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Audra (Zuleyka Silver) is back in Genoa City and meeting with Nate. Does he know about her partnership with Victor? That seems like a long shot but with Audra, you never know. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com