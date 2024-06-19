Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for June 20: Business or Pressure?

On Thursday, June 20 episode of Young and Restless, spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Devon (Bryton James) a warning about Tucker (Trevor St. John). Will Devon listen? It’s not like he doesn’t know about his father’s shortcomings but Victor did just work with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to steal Tucker’s company from him. Also, Billy (Jason Thompson) schemes with Lily (Christel Khalil). Lastly, Claire (Hayley Erin), who has been through a great deal these last few months, struggles with her new normal. Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the upcoming action in Genoa City.
1 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Nate (Sean Dominic, l.) is talking with Devon (Bryton James) at Chancellor-Winters. Are they doing a threat assessment on Billy? Or do they know they should wonder where Lily's head is at? After all, it was Jill who gave her the chance by making her CEO of her company.
2 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Did something or perhaps someone catch Devon's eye? Does he see someone having a business meeting he wasn't expecting? Or is it just a new special on the menu?
3 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Teasers say that Lily (Christel Khalil) is scheming with Billy (Jason Thompson) but does it go deeper than helping Billy keep Jill's health issue a secret? And his desire to cement her legacy by putting her couple of marriages ago ex-husband's name at the end of Chancellor-Winters?
4 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Lily arrives at Chancellor-Winters and it looks like Devon has some things to talk over with her. Will his questions take Lily by surprise?
5 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Lily is at work and has a lot on her mind. Is she reconsidering Billy's requests or is there something else that has her mind racing?
6 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Audra (Zuleyka Silver) is back in Genoa City and meeting with Nate. Does he know about her partnership with Victor? That seems like a long shot but with Audra, you never know.
7 of 7
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Devon has to wonder who he can trust. He's getting information from all sides, seeing things with his own eyes and has some big decisions to make. What will he do?
Nate (Sean Dominic, l.) is talking with Devon (Bryton James) at Chancellor-Winters. Are they doing a threat assessment on Billy? Or do they know they should wonder where Lily's head is at? After all, it was Jill who gave her the chance by making her CEO of her company.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Did something or perhaps someone catch Devon's eye? Does he see someone having a business meeting he wasn't expecting? Or is it just a new special on the menu?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Teasers say that Lily (Christel Khalil) is scheming with Billy (Jason Thompson) but does it go deeper than helping Billy keep Jill's health issue a secret? And his desire to cement her legacy by putting her couple of marriages ago ex-husband's name at the end of Chancellor-Winters?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Lily arrives at Chancellor-Winters and it looks like Devon has some things to talk over with her. Will his questions take Lily by surprise?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Lily is at work and has a lot on her mind. Is she reconsidering Billy's requests or is there something else that has her mind racing?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Audra (Zuleyka Silver) is back in Genoa City and meeting with Nate. Does he know about her partnership with Victor? That seems like a long shot but with Audra, you never know.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Devon has to wonder who he can trust. He's getting information from all sides, seeing things with his own eyes and has some big decisions to make. What will he do?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com