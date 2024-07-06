Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For July 8: An Outburst and A Surprise

On Monday, July 8 episode of Young and Restless, spoilers reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) gives Claire (Hayley Erin) a history lesson. Danny (Michael Damian) and Cricket (Lauralee Bell) surprise Traci (Beth Maitland) in Paris. Also, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) disagree about how to help Summer (Allison Lanier). Click on the gallery to see a sneak peek of the action happening in and out of Genoa City.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Jack (Peter Bergman, l.) tries to talk with his son but Kyle has made his feelings pretty clear to his parents. He feels they have no faith in him so he wants to take his son and move out of the family home. Will Jack be able to change his mind?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Something has Jack pretty happy. Could it be he's video conferencing with his sister over in France? It looks like that's a computer or tablet near him. Needless to say, what's going on with Kyle wouldn't have Smilin' Jack in a good mood.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Traci (Beth Maitlan) is on a video call, so hopefully she's giving her older brother some wise advice about how to get through to his son.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
What an awesome surprise for Traci! Cricket (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) are in Paris and stop by to see their dear friend. It's a Traci sandwich for the happy couple!
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Looks like they're the ones who will get the next surprise as Traci introduces them to her good friend Alan (Christopher Cousins). Will Danny approve of the new man in his ex-wife's life?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
The happy foursome take in some of the Paris nightlife at the club that Traci and Alan have been frequenting. Traci has a lot to catch up on with her friends' lives and vice versa.
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Claire (Hayley Erin) looks to be all by her lonesome at Crimson Lights. But she won't stay that way. She is going to be getting a history lesson from her grandfather. What does Victor want to tell her? Or is it perhaps a warning?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Kyle run into each other at Society. Will the two commiserate over what's been happening in their lives?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
It looks like Daniel enjoys a laugh with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) while she mans the bar. Where is her other half, Mariah?
