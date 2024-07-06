Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery For July 8: An Outburst and A Surprise

Jack (Peter Bergman, l.) tries to talk with his son but Kyle has made his feelings pretty clear to his parents. He feels they have no faith in him so he wants to take his son and move out of the family home. Will Jack be able to change his mind? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Something has Jack pretty happy. Could it be he's video conferencing with his sister over in France? It looks like that's a computer or tablet near him. Needless to say, what's going on with Kyle wouldn't have Smilin' Jack in a good mood. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Traci (Beth Maitlan) is on a video call, so hopefully she's giving her older brother some wise advice about how to get through to his son. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

What an awesome surprise for Traci! Cricket (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) are in Paris and stop by to see their dear friend. It's a Traci sandwich for the happy couple! Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Looks like they're the ones who will get the next surprise as Traci introduces them to her good friend Alan (Christopher Cousins). Will Danny approve of the new man in his ex-wife's life? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

The happy foursome take in some of the Paris nightlife at the club that Traci and Alan have been frequenting. Traci has a lot to catch up on with her friends' lives and vice versa. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Claire (Hayley Erin) looks to be all by her lonesome at Crimson Lights. But she won't stay that way. She is going to be getting a history lesson from her grandfather. What does Victor want to tell her? Or is it perhaps a warning? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Kyle run into each other at Society. Will the two commiserate over what's been happening in their lives? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com