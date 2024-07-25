Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for July 26: Schemes and Plots

The portrait of Victor (Eric Braeden) looms large over Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She has decided to return to work at Newman Enterprises but she is starting to have second thoughts. Will she decide it's not worth the drama? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Lily (Christel Khalil) has a talk with her brother, Devon (Bryton James). Will these two be discussing business or pleasure? Or is one seeking advice on both subjects, perhaps? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Billy (Jason Thompson) looks to be helping himself to some coffee while Lily works hard. Spoilers teased that Lily has to stand her ground with Billy. What scheme is he cooking up this time? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Uh oh. Looks like Billy gets taken by surprise here. Could this be the moment that Lily... perhaps... pushes back against a great idea he has? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott, l.) talks with her daughter at Newman Enterprises. Is Victoria confiding in her that she's thinking of not sticking around as Newman? And if so, will Nikki congratulate her, join her or try to talk her out of it? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

It looks like Kyle (Michael Mealor) interrupts a fun moment for Harrison (Redding Munsell) with his favorite person, his nanny Claire (Hayley Erin). Does Kyle say something to make Claire feel uncomfortable? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com