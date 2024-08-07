Young and Restless Spoilers Gallery for August 8: Clashes and Suspicion

Summer (Allison Lanier, l.) remains angry with her ex-husband, Kyle (Michael Melaor), who refuses to let her get to him. Instead, he seems to be having a fine time with the nanny — Claire (Hayley Erin). She doesn't mean to cause issues between the couple, does she? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kyle's behavior continues to send red flags to Summer and she's had it. He looks to be texting during their argument and it's a good bet Summer won't be taking that well at all. But what can she really do to get him to respect her more as Harrison's mom? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Billy (Jason Thompson) is also having issues with respect. Lily (Christel Khalil) wants him to take a lesser role in the company he's just put his last name on (okay, okay, it was to honor his mother, not himself). Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Billy will realize he needs to take a different approach with Lily if he has any hope of not being thrown out of the company but what does he have up his sleeve? More importantly, will it win over Lily or make things worse? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Billy runs into Adam (Mark Grossman) at Crimson Lights and neither man is really appreciating the other right now. Billy senses there is something more going on between Adam and Chelsea while Adam wants the other man out of his ex's (and his son's) life. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Kyle has some words with Claire. Is this about the trouble she has supposedly caused between him and Summer? They sure seemed to be on their way to trouble all on their own. What could Claire do to make things worse? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com