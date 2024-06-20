Young And Restless Rewind: Nick Newman's LIfe In Photos

1994 Nick returned from boarding school all grown up and became part of the teen set that included Amy, Matt and Sharon (Sharon Case). Much drama followed over the next several years as Nick fell hard for Sharon, Matt raped both Amy and Sharon, and Nick went to prison for trying to kill Matt (but was exonerated). Photo credit: CBS

Despite the extreme disapproval of his mom, Nikki, Nick and Sharon got hitched in a beautiful chapel ceremony on February 19. Photo credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

1997 Nick and Sharon kept vigil over their son, Noah, who was born prematurely. Photo credit: CBS

1998 Nick put his marriage on the line by sleeping with Grace (Jennifer Gareis). Photo credit: John Pascal/JPI

1999 When cross-examined by Michael (Christian J. LeBlanc), Nick gave moving testimony as to why he and Sharon deserved custody of Cassie, Sharon's adorable birth daughter, instead of her neglectful adoptive mother, Alice. Photo credit: John Paschal/JPI

2004 A light plane took off with crazy Cameron (Linden Ashby), a kidnapped Sharon and stowaway Nick on board. After a mid-air brawl, all three parachuted from the plane and Nick tied up Cameron until the police arrived. Photo credit: Brian Lowe/jpistudios.com

2005 Nick and Sharon were devastated when their daughter, Cassie (Camryn Grimes), who Nick had adopted in 2000, died from injuries sustained in a car crash. Photo credit: Brian Lowe/jpistudios.com

2006 Reeling from the loss of Cassie, Nick fell into an affair with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who became pregnant with their daughter, Summer. In 2007, Nick divorced Sharon and wed Phyllis. Photo credit: Brian Lowe/jpistudios.com

2006 Nick was presumed killed in a private plane crash. Family and friends rejoiced when they learned that he had, in fact, survived. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2008 Nick and Phyllis and their partners, Sharon and her then-husband Jack (Peter Bergman), celebrated the inaugural issue of Restless Style magazine. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2010 Nick reveled in fatherhood again when he and Sharon welcomed daughter Faith, who was born in 2009. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2011 Along with siblings Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby, Nick sued Victor for control of their trust funds. They won and were each awarded $500 million. Photo credit: Sean Smith/jpistudios.com

2013 Nick was stunned when during a brawl with his romantic rival, Dylan (Steve Burton), Nikki blurted that they were brothers, thanks to her long-ago romance with Paul. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2013 After another marriage to (and divorce from) Phyllis, Nick was poised to marry her sister, but Avery (Jessica Collins) was so tardy for her wedding to Nick that the guests had left. He opted not to go through with the nups. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2014 Nick and son Noah (Robert Adamson) went in together and opened a new bar called The Underground. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2014 When a DNA test proved Jack, not Nick, was Summer’s (then-Hunter King) bio dad, she opted to have both man walk her down the aisle to marry Austin. Sharon was later exposed for altering the test results. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

2015 Nick and wife Sage (Kelly Sullivan) kept a vigil on their prematurely born son, Christian. Soon, the parents were told that their wee one had died — but really, he had been stolen and given to a clueless Sharon to raise. Sage found out the truth just before her death; Christian was returned to Nick. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

2018 With Mariah (the late Cassie’s twin) and Noah by their sides, Nick and Sharon were poised to take another stab at matrimony when she discovered that he'd slept with Phyllis and called off the wedding. Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS

2019 After Adam was supposedly killed in 2016, Nick became involved with his brother’s wife, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), who suddenly left town. When Adam (Mark Grossman) was found alive three years later, Chelsea returned to Genoa City, but reunited with Nick instead of Adam. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

2022 Nick happily escorted Mariah down the aisle for her wedding to Tessa. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

2022 Nick accidentally killed the dastardly Ashland (Robert Newman); after punching him for attacking Victoria, Ashland fell and fatally hit his head on the fireplace hearth. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

2023 Nick and Sharon once again battled Cameron after he kidnapped Faith (Reylynn Caster). Sharon ended up fatally knifing the psycho. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

2023 Nick comforted Sally (Courtney Hope) after her baby, who was fathered by Adam, died after childbirth. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com