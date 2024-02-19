YOUNG AND RESTLESS Rewind: All About Amanda Sinclair

Devon (Bryton James) was stunned that the attorney Colin hired to contest Katherine’s will, Amanda Sinclair, the spitting image of his late wife, Hilary. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Nate’s medical license was in danger of being revoked after he helped Victor stage his death, so he hired Amanda to defend him. She won the case and they began dating. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Amanda and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) hit it off after first meeting, and the ladies became close friends, with Amanda often advising Phyllis to not be her own worst enemy. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Amanda met Billy (Jason Thompson) while they were patronizing The Empty Glass bar. They became confidants and leaned on each other for emotional support. They stopped hanging out when Victoria (incorrectly) suspected there was something deeper between them. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Amanda had a restraining order against her ex-fiancé/stalker Ripley (Christian Keyes), but he still harassed her. He was finally sent to prison after stabbing Victoria, who he mistook for Amanda. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

After a DNA test confirmed that Amanda and the late Hilary were twins, Amanda tracked down their birth mother, Naya (Ptosha Storey). Their relationship was initially rocky, but they forged a loving mother/daughter bond. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

In the beginning, Amanda’s spoiled half sister, Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose), was jealous of her dynamic sibling, but they became friends and opened a law firm together. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Amanda slept with Devon while he was in a relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). He ended things with Elena and coupled up with Amanda. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Amanda and Chance (Conner Floyd) walked in on their respective partners, Devon and Abby (Melissa Ordway), having sex, which caused both couples to break up. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

When Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) couldn’t agree on the future of Chancellor-Winters (she wanted to take the company public, he was against it), she hired her brother’s scorned ex as her legal representation. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com