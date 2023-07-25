Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) “Happy 20th Greg! We all love to get the chance to work with you because we admire your talent, but we also really love calling you our friend! You are one of the sweetest, most genuine guys around and it’s wonderful to celebrate you! Happy Anniversary!” Photo credit: Instagram

Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R) “Greg is one of my favorite actors I’ve ever worked with. A fantastic talent, a gentleman, a remarkable father, devoted husband and a charming, intelligent man with a great sense of humor. What more could you want? Congratulations, Greg, on 20 years of brilliant work in daytime.” Photo credit: JPI

Tamara Braun (ex-Ava, DAYS) “How can you have worked in daytime for 20 years? You only look 25! Child actor, I guess. You’re so wonderful, kind, funny and talented. It’s a treat to watch you work, even more of a treat to be in scenes with you. Watch that cape! Happy Anniversary!” Photo credit: NBC

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) “How lucky was YOUNG AND RESTLESS 20 years ago to find such an amazing talent and amazing man in Greg, and how lucky was I to not only get an incredible actor to work with in our obsession story and now, brother-in-law, but, boy, did I get a wonderful friend!” Photo credit: JPI

Judith Chapman (Gloria, Y&R; ex-Diana, DAYS) “From the moment we first bumped into each other, we knew it was a match made in casting heaven. Greg is an actor’s dream! Throughout the years, he has never stopped challenging himself, or generously sharing the stage with the rest of us, which has helped keep Y&R at No. 1. Usually it’s a loving couple who gets critical attention, but Greg and I have shared that distinction more than once, and I could not be more proud. Thank you, Angel.” Photo credit: JPI

Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS) “Happy Anniversary Greg! I’m sure there will be so many more anniversaries like this, as you are so very talented! Drama, comedy, romance — you’re the man who can do it all, and at the same time be the sweetest, kindest and gentlest of souls. One question, though ... how can it be 20 years?? Were you, like, 5 years old when you debuted?? Seriously, congratulations, Sweetheart!” Photo credit: JPI

Eileen Davidson (Ashley, Y&R) “I love Greg! Talented, hilarious, and gorgeous, he’s the whole package. I’m just sorry I haven’t worked with him more!” Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) “Greg is one of my favorite people on the planet! How lucky is daytime to have had him for 20 years?! Not only is he so very talented and always über-prepared, he is also one of the kindest, funniest, most nurturing friends and co-stars. Our catch-ups are always a highlight of my day and I love him so much! Congrats, Greg!” Photo credit: JPI

Camryn Grimes (Mariah, Y&R) “I don’t know that I’ve learned more valuable lessons from another actor more than from Greg. If you want a master class in authenticity, originality and comedy, work with him for even five minutes ... you’ll also never have more fun. All that talent and a genuinely lovely human? Now you’re just showing off.” Photo credit: JPI

Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) “Daniel and Kevin forever! Cue Zach Galifianakis in The Hangover singing, ‘We’re the three best friends’ ... but change the ‘three’ to ‘two’.” Photo credit: JPI

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R) “Congrats to 20 years! I am honored to have been your counterpart for nearly a decade. Working with you has never felt like work. You’re not only a great actor but, more importantly, an incredible human being. Daytime is so lucky to have you. I love you more than you know.” Photo credit: JPI

Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS) “I’m not exactly sure when my love affair with Greg began. Perhaps it was standing in front of the monitor and being thoroughly tickled and delighted at his daring and unabashed choices; perhaps it was having a deeply personal conversation about our children; or perhaps it was realizing that I got a bit giddy turning a corner and seeing him in the hallway. Dunno. Just love him. Love him!” Photo credit: JPI

Remington Hoffman (Li, DAYS) “Congratulations, Greg! Twenty years! What a blessing. The television is fortunate to have your shining presence on it. I have always appreciated how genuine you are and thank you for all the advice over the years.” Photo credit: Peacock

Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) “Anyone who knows Greg, knows that his talent is only matched by how great a person he is inside and out. It’s been nothing but a pleasure to learn from his work over the last 20 years, and I’m forever honored to call him my friend.” Photo credit: JPI

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) “Congrats to the best little brother a guy could ask for. Who knew that first scene together would lead to 20 years of mayhem and shenanigans! Happy anniversary!” Photo credit: JPI

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) “Happy 20th anniversary to the best TV son-in-law I could ever have. I just adore every opportunity to work with Greg. He is so talented and always keeps me on my toes. I can’t wait to see what’s ahead in the next 20 years.” Photo credit: JPI

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “The guy is simply a pleasure to work with. But most importantly, he handles his fatherhood duties like a champ. Greg is an exquisite example of how to balance work, family and play.” Photo credit: JPI

Joshua Morrow (Nick, Y&R) “Love Rikaart. One of the few people that can break me up on set. I’m a huge fan of his personality and his comedic timing ... if he could only figure out the acting part, he would check every box. I’m still waiting, though....” Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) “Greg, you already know how much I love you. Immensely. Congratulations on 20 years at Y&R! We are all so lucky to share the screen with such an incredible talent! Love you!” Photo credit: JPI

Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS; ex-Jana, Y&R) “What an incredible 20 years! I feel fortunate to have shared the stage with you in a multitude of scenarios with two completely different on-screen relationships! I can always count on a good laugh and an array of brilliant impromptu scene choices from you, and of course, a partner I can always count on. Thank you for always making it all feel so effortless.” Photo credit: JPI

Peter Porte (Dimitri, DAYS; ex-Ricky, Y&R) “I first met Greg in 2011 at a fan event for Y&R; I had only begun filming the day before. While he generously took me under his wing, showed me the ropes and became a close friend, we ironically only shared a single on-camera exchange. I asked him for a drink and he snubbed me, the end. Cut to 12 years later, I joined the cast of DAYS and we are united once again, this time with a lot more ... umm ... exchanges. Greg is a brilliant actor who effortlessly marries comedy and drama like no one else. After 20 years in this genre, Greg still shows up every day with a deep passion and caring for the work. Plus, he’s a swell kisser with a killer wardrobe. I really couldn’t ask for a better scene partner and friend. Congrats, Greg!” Photo credit: JPI

Kevin Spirtas (ex-Craig, DAYS) “Here’s what I know about Greg Rikaart: He is beyond talented. His ability to slip from comedy to drama and back again in a snap is absolutely awe inspiring to me. I think our DOOL characters Leo and Craig were a good, fun fit together — I only wish we could’ve had more time to explore what could come next. Greg, congratulations on 20 successful years in daytime. So grateful I got to be a li’l part of it.” Photo credit: JPI

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) “Greg is one of my favorite people on the planet! I love him so much it’s hard for me to pick one thing to say about him. His outlook on life. His sense of humor. His logic. His integrity. His talent! I wish I could work with him every day. I guess I will just love him from afar.” Photo credit: JPI

Paul Telfer (Xander, DAYS) “Beyond loving the way his character, Leo, is always trying to keep Xander on the not-so-straight-and-narrow, I love Greg’s conscientiousness, preparedness, and fun-loving nature. He’s the best and we’re lucky to have him!” Photo credit: JPI

Zach Tinker (ex-Fenmore, Y&R; ex-Sonny, DAYS) “Greg is one of the most infectiously pleasant human beings I know. Kind, giving, caring and wickedly funny. I love this man — I know we all do.” Photo credit: JPI