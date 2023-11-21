Whoa, Baby! Memorable DAYS OF OUR LIVES Baby-Swapping Tales

J.T. Brady and Isaac Carver, 2000-02 Hope gave birth to J.T. on the same day Dr. Rolf’s niece, Marlo, delivered the baby boy (Isaac) that Lexie and Abe were slated to adopt. Stefano, who arranged the adoption, believed Hope’s son was his, since they’d had sex while she was brainwashed to believe she was Princess Gina. Stefano ordered Rolf to switch the infants so that Lexie could raise his child. The ruse began to unravel in 2001, after Marlo was killed and her baby daddy, Glen, arrived in Salem to claim his child. Stefano was forced to tell his daughter the truth, but Lexie kept mum, desperate to keep her little boy. Glen’s wife, Barb, discovered the truth and began extorting money from Lexie to keep silent. However, the secret weighed on Barb, and she eventually told Glen everything. Bo and Hope received a court order for a DNA test on J.T., which proved Glen was his bio dad, and were forced to give up the child they’d raised from birth. Abe and Lexie, in turn, relinquished Isaac to Bo and Hope, who began calling the boy Zack. Photo credit: Jesse Grant/JPI

Grace McCormick and Sydney DiMera, 2009-10 In 2008, Sami and Nicole both discovered they were pregnant by EJ. Sami kept the news a secret, determined to keep her child away from the DiMeras. Meanwhile, Nicole miscarried, but pretended to still be pregnant out of the fear that she'd lose EJ. When Nicole met pregnant Mia McCormick, she convinced the teenager to let her raise Mia's baby as her own. However, before Mia gave birth, Nicole learned Sami was pregnant and the plan shifted. Nicole plotted to have Sami deliver her child at a clinic where Nicole had a doctor under her thumb. Conveniently, Sami and Mia went into labor at the same time in 2009. Nicole delivered Mia’s daughter and brought her to the clinic, where Sami had given birth to a baby girl. Then Nicole blackmailed the doctor to switch the infants. She went home with Sydney, and weeks later, Sami resurfaced in Salem with Grace, the daughter she claimed to have adopted. Tragedy struck when Grace contracted bacterial meningitis and died, prompting Sami to tell EJ the truth about “his” daughter. Then Mia’s baby’s father, Chad, learned she’d given their baby away and exposed the ruse. A furious EJ tossed Nicole out of their home, clueless that Sydney actually was his biological child. After learning about Nicole’s miscarriage, Rafe began to suspect that she might have actually stolen Sami’s baby and obtained DNA proof confirming this. In 2010, Rafe delivered Sydney to Sami, EJ learned the child was his biological daughter and Nicole was arrested. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Tate Black aka Christopher DiMera, 2014-15 In 2014, before Theresa could tell her estranged boyfriend, Brady, she was pregnant, his obsessed ex, Kristen, overheard her confiding the news to a pal. Desperate to have Brady’s baby, Kristen orchestrated a devious plot to steal the child before it was born. Kristen had Theresa drugged, kidnapped and brought to a facility, where her embryo was transferred into Kristen’s body. After the procedure, Kristen split Salem, and Theresa was left dazed and confused. In 2015, Melanie began putting the pieces together that Theresa had been pregnant when she was kidnapped, and shared her theory with Brady. Certain Kristen was behind it, they tracked her down in Italy, where she was found nestling "her" new son, who she called Christopher. Kristen claimed Daniel’s was the child’s father, but Brady wasn’t buying it and demanded a paternity and maternity test. In the interim, Marlena arrived and got into an altercation with Kristen, who fell out a window to her presumed death. Brady brought Christopher home to Theresa, and they renamed their son Tate. Photo credit: JJohnson/jpistudios.com