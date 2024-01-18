Thumbs Up!/Thumbs Down! B&B DAYS GH Y&R

THUMBS UP! GENERAL HOSPITAL

We Meet Again

Nearly a year in the making, the reunion between Nikolas and Spencer turned out to be exactly what these two characters needed. Based on the tense expression on Spencer's face when he opened the door to see his father standing on the other side, we never expected that the scenes that followed would have been as brilliantly written and tenderly acted as they were. But what could have easily been another shouting match between the estranged father and son over Nik's illicit tryst with Spencer's girlfriend and Spencer's blackmail of Nik was instead an emotional reconciliation packed with regret and remorse from both men: Spencer for introducing Esme into their lives, and Nikolas for allowing her scheming to ruin their relationship. As Nikolas took responsibility for failing his son, Spencer forgiving his father — who has been absent on and off for a good chunk of his life — showed immense growth on the young man's part. Portrayers Adam Huss (Nikolas) and Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) knocked it out of the park with their nuanced performances, complete with teary admissions of a love that still runs deep despite all the hurt that has transpired between them. While the heart-to-heart didn't solve all of the issues between Nikolas and Spencer, it went a long way toward repairing the damage of the once-sacred father/son bond between these characters. Photo credit: ABC

THUMBS DOWN! THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

Sweet Sorrow

We recently praised the show for bringing back Xander and revisiting Thomas’s role in Emma’s death, but the repetitive nature of the story has been a letdown. The same people have the same conversation day after day about whether Thomas killed Emma and/or whether Thomas has changed. He pleads his case to Finn, Steffy and Hope, asking them to sweep his involvement under the rug so he can “have a future” with Hope. Steffy, in turn, implores Finn to let it go because she knows Thomas better than anyone and is positive he has changed. Ditto Ridge with Brooke, Hope with Brooke, Hope with Liam. The problem with this round-robin of requests is not only that from a viewing perspective, the story is stuck in neutral, but also that it barely matters that Thomas has become a better person if he actually did kill Emma. Did he or didn’t he? We hope that when this story wraps, the show will find something more for Thomas to do than defend himself. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

THUMBS UP! THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS

What's In A Name?

The residents of Genoa City — and Y&R viewers — got a welcome surprise when Sharon launched her new business from the wreckage of Cameron Kirsten’s reign of terror and her subsequent inheritance of his company. At a bash celebrating its relaunch, Sharon revealed that she had renamed the enterprise Cassidy First Technology, a touching tribute to Sharon and Nick’s daughter, Cassie, who died over 18 years ago. That sad fact was referenced by Sharon in her speech to the assembled A-listers when she shared that her new company would be donating money to combat underage alcohol abuse, as well as Delia's Foundation, New Hope, and the Abbott-Winters Foundation, in a sweet callback to other poignant stories from the past. Nick was caught of-guard, emotionally telling Sharon she was building something special in Cassie’s name. “From dark places light can shine,” announced Sharon. It certainly did here, with a simple gesture that resonated with longtime fans. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Drunk And Disorderly

Sloan’s attempt to get to know Eric’s mom and stepdad, Marlena and John, by hosting a dinner party turned into a complete disaster — one that was mega-entertaining to watch. After Nicole advised to have some wine to ease her nerves, Sloan went too far, downing an entire bottle. By the time her in-laws arrived, she was smashed and slurring her words. Her attempts to make a good impression failed miserably, particularly when she asked Marlena for parenting tips, since she’d “popped out twins right off the bat,” only to learn that Marlena's firstborn had died from SIDS. The whole group's reaction to the awkwardness was priceless, with Eric looking like he was going to be ill and John being overly cheerful to try to diffuse the tension. Sloan's efforts to recover by cracking jokes were a bust and, painfully aware that her dream of winning over her in-laws were crashing and burning, she blubbered that Marlena was "intimidating" and had a "stony face". After she spilled a drink, Eric whisked her off to lie down, and John and Marlena made themselves scarce to take Jude for a stroll. "She'll be mortified when she sobers up," Marlena observed to John. The evening didn't do much to advance plot, but it did raise the emotional stakes of the family's dynamics — and that's always a good use of screen time. Photo credit: Peacock

APPLAUSE, APPLAUSE Y&R’s Hayley Erin (l.) continues to impress, most recently during Claire’s confrontation scenes with Jordan (Colleen Zenk)…. Courtney Fulk is doing a terrific job as GH’s temporary Josslyn…. Kudos to DAYS for its thoughtful observation of Martin Luther King Day…. B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) is married to a successful real estate broker named Cindy (Ambuehl, ex-Kim), so we chuckled when Bill mentioned that he name of the woman who runs his real estate division is Cindy. Also, as much as we hate to see Darin Brooks go, we're glad the show brought Wyatt back to explain why he won't be around (Wyatt explained to Bill that he was looking to leave L.A. for a while). Photo credit: CBS