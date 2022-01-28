The on- and off-screen happenings that rocked the Y&R 30, 20 and 10 years ago

1992: Peter Bergman (Jack) won his second Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor; the show took home the writing award; the Outstanding Younger Actor and Actress prizes went to Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil) and Tricia Cast (Nina).... A backstage altercation between Bergman and Eric Braeden (Victor) garnered media attention..... Lauren and Scott remarried and after Sheila confessed to her baby-witching crime, Lauren got her little boy, Scotty, back. Sheila was presumed dead in a fire (but really fled to B&B’s Los Angeles). Katherine and Rex tied the knot again, and Victoria eloped with Ryan. Nathan and Olivia welcomed a son, Nate, while Traci and Brad celebrated the birth of daughter Colleen. Nikki’s plan to reunite with Victor was complicated by her pregnancy (by Jack). Christine sued Michael for sexual harassment. Drucilla posed nude, putting both her Jabot contract and her relationship with Neil on the line. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

2002: The head-writing team of Kay Alden and Trent Jones expanded to include John F. Smith.... Peter Bergman added another Lead Actor Daytime Emmy to his trophy shelf.... Shemar Moore quit as Malcolm, but Victoria Rowell returned as Drucilla. Christel Khalil debuted as Lily. Greg Vaughan landed his first daytime gig as Diego. Ryan Brown was in as the new Billy, replacing David Tom, while Kelly Kruger assumed the role of Mac from Ashley Bashioum. Jaime Lyn Bauer (ex-Lorie), Meg Bennett (ex-Julia), Signy Coleman (ex-Hope) and Michael Damian (ex-Danny) visited.... Jack discovered that he is Kyle’s father, while Olivia learned the truth about Abby’s paternity (that she was sired by Victor, not Brad). Paul became a father again (to Ricky) and married baby mama Isabella. Nikki and Victor remarried. Malcolm was presumed dead in Africa. Drucilla helped Neil get sober. After Christine got engaged to Michael, Paul forced himself on her. Photo credit: JPI