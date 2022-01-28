The on- and off-screen happenings that rocked the Y&R 30, 20 and 10 years ago

2012: Genoa City exits were scripted for Genie Francis (ex-Genevieve), Stephen Nichols (ex-Tucker), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Debbi Morgan (ex-Harmony), Emme Rylan (ex-Abby, who was brought back on recurring status), Yvonne Zima (ex-Daisy), Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon), Peter Porte (ex-Ricky) and Jennifer Landon (ex-Heather). Hunter King debuted as Summer, replacing Lindsay Bushman. Lauralee Bell (Christine), Michael Damian, Tricia Cast and Jeff Branson (ex-Ronan) returned. The show introduced Max Ehrich (ex-Fenmore), Marco Dapper (ex-Carmine), Catherine Bach (ex-Anita), Robert Adamson (ex-Noah, who replaced Kevin Schmidt), Angell Conwell (ex-Leslie), Blake Hood (ex-Kyle), Ignacio Serricchio (ex-Alex), Lamon Archey (ex-Mason) and Redaric Williams (ex-Tyler). Darnell Williams was cast as Sarge. Aaron Lustig (ex-Tim) and Tristan Rogers (ex-Colin) visited.... After her ouster as GH’s executive producer, Jill Farren Phelps landed the top job at Y&R, succeeding Maria Arena Bell, who was also out as head writer, with Josh Griffith assuming the job.... Christel Khalil won the Daytime Emmy for Younger Actress.... “I do’s” were exchanged by a wide range of pairs: Adam and Chelsea, Daniel and Daisy, Sharon and Victor, Kevin and Angelina, and Kevin and Chloe; Cane and Lily, Nick and Phyllis, Jack and Nikki, and Jeffrey and Gloria all remarried. Paul was responsible for the death of his murderous son, Ricky, while it was revealed that Nikki killed Diane in self-defense. Chelsea bore Billy’s son, Johnny, who Victoria adopted. Devon’s hearing was restored, and Adam temporarily lost his eyesight. When Phyllis’s litany of past crimes against Paul and Christine came back to haunt her, Nick dumped her and courted her sister, Avery. Paul and Chris reunited. Jack got addicted to pain pills.
Photo credit: JPI