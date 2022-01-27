The on- and off-screen happenings that rocked the GH 30, 20 and 10 years ago

1992: When Executive Producer Gloria Monty was fired in the face of flagging ratings, Wendy Riche took over; Riche named Maralyn Thoma and Bill Levinson as head writers.... Emma Samms returned as Holly; Finola Hughes returned after a short absence to close out Anna’s storyline, and Tristan Rogers (Robert) and Anders Hove (ex-Faison) left, as well. Lynn Herring (Lucy) quit, but reversed her decision by year’s end; Kristina Wagner (Felicia), Susan Brown (ex-Gail) and Peter Hansen (ex-Lee) all came back after on-screen breaks. Major cast additions came in the form of Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda), Cari Shayne (ex-Karen), Antonio Sabato, Jr. (ex-Jagger) and Jon Lindstrom, who debuted as Ryan, while Gerald Anthony crossed over as his former ONE LIFE TO LIVE persona, Marco Dane.... GH scripted weddings for Ned and Jenny, and Scotty and Dominique; Tracy and Paul welcomed a baby boy, Dillon; Anna, Robert and Faison were presumed dead in a boat explosion; Ryan became dangerously obsessed with Felicia, who got close with Mac; Tiffany’s sister, Cheryl, passed away, setting the stage for a custody battle over Cheryl’s biological son, Lucas (who was ultimately adopted by Bobbie and Tony). Photo credit: ABC

2002: Brian Frons was tapped as ABC Daytime’s new president, succeeding Angela Shapiro. Robert Guza, Jr. and Charles Pratt, Jr. were named the show’s co-head writers, and on April 17, its milestone 10,000th episode with a special show centered around Audrey’s 10,000th nursing shift.... Genie Francis quit as Laura, but Vanessa Marcil returned for a limited run, and Steve Burton reprised Jason after an on-air break, and Chris Robinson was back as Rick Webber for a story arc. Stephen Nichols (ex-Stefan) and A Martinez (ex-Roy) exited; Ted King was in an out as Luis Alcazar; Robin Richards was fired as Maxie, then brought back after a fan outcry.... Jacob Young, who was then playing Lucky, took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor.... Jax and Skye tied the knot, as did Jason and a back-from-the-dead Brenda (albeit to avoid having to tesify against one another); Alexis gave birth to baby Kristina, who was secretly Sonny’s daughter; Liz and Lucky broke up and she fell for Jason; Laura and Luke’s reunion unraveled when she suffered a mental breakdown and was sent to a psychiatric hospital abroad; Carly grieved for a seemingly dead Sonny, but he turned up alive. Photo credit: ABC