The on- and off-screen happenings that rocked the GH 30, 20 and 10 years ago

1992: When Executive Producer Gloria Monty was fired in the face of flagging ratings, Wendy Riche took over; Riche named Maralyn Thoma and Bill Levinson as head writers.... Emma Samms returned as Holly; Finola Hughes returned after a short absence to close out Anna’s storyline, and Tristan Rogers (Robert) and Anders Hove (ex-Faison) left, as well. Lynn Herring (Lucy) quit, but reversed her decision by year’s end; Kristina Wagner (Felicia), Susan Brown (ex-Gail) and Peter Hansen (ex-Lee) all came back after on-screen breaks. Major cast additions came in the form of Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda), Cari Shayne (ex-Karen), Antonio Sabato, Jr. (ex-Jagger) and Jon Lindstrom, who debuted as Ryan, while Gerald Anthony crossed over as his former ONE LIFE TO LIVE persona, Marco Dane.... GH scripted weddings for Ned and Jenny, and Scotty and Dominique; Tracy and Paul welcomed a baby boy, Dillon; Anna, Robert and Faison were presumed dead in a boat explosion; Ryan became dangerously obsessed with Felicia, who got close with Mac; Tiffany’s sister, Cheryl, passed away, setting the stage for a custody battle over Cheryl’s biological son, Lucas (who was ultimately adopted by Bobbie and Tony).
2002: Brian Frons was tapped as ABC Daytime’s new president, succeeding Angela Shapiro. Robert Guza, Jr. and Charles Pratt, Jr. were named the show’s co-head writers, and on April 17, its milestone 10,000th episode with a special show centered around Audrey’s 10,000th nursing shift.... Genie Francis quit as Laura, but Vanessa Marcil returned for a limited run, and Steve Burton reprised Jason after an on-air break, and Chris Robinson was back as Rick Webber for a story arc. Stephen Nichols (ex-Stefan) and A Martinez (ex-Roy) exited; Ted King was in an out as Luis Alcazar; Robin Richards was fired as Maxie, then brought back after a fan outcry.... Jacob Young, who was then playing Lucky, took home the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor.... Jax and Skye tied the knot, as did Jason and a back-from-the-dead Brenda (albeit to avoid having to tesify against one another); Alexis gave birth to baby Kristina, who was secretly Sonny’s daughter; Liz and Lucky broke up and she fell for Jason; Laura and Luke’s reunion unraveled when she suffered a mental breakdown and was sent to a psychiatric hospital abroad; Carly grieved for a seemingly dead Sonny, but he turned up alive.
2012: Frank Valentini took over as EP (succeeding Jill Farren Phelps), and Ron Carlivati began serving as head writer (succeeding Garin Wolf).... At the Daytime Emmys, GH picked up Lead Actor (for Anthony Geary, ex-Luke), Supporting Actress (for Nancy Lee Grahn, Alexis) and Supporting Actor (for Jonathan Jackson, ex-Lucky).... Fans cheered a parade of comebacks as Finola Hughes, Tristan Rogers, Lynn Herring, Emma Samms, Kristina Wagner, Anders Hove, Wally Kurth (Ned), Robin Mattson (ex-Heather), Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke), Robin Christopher (ex-Skye), Sean Kanan (ex-A.J.), Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax) and Sebastian Roché (Jerry) returned, some for short-term stays, some for longer. Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) and Steve Burton (ex-Jason) both quit, while in the wake of ONE LIFE TO LIVE’s cancellation, Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr), Roger Howarth (ex-Todd, now Austin) and Michael Easton (ex-John, now Finn) were absorbed as full-time cast members, and Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair) and Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) crossed over, as well. Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) and Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) began their runs, and Kirsten Storms reclaimed the role of Maxie after an extended medical leave. John Ingle (ex-Edward) passed away.... On screen, Robin was presumed dead, as was Jason; Duke and A.J. were back from the dead; Sam gave birth to Danny; Sonny’s romance with Kate blew up when she developed an alternate personality, Connie; Michael and Starr coupled up; and the Quartermaines grieved for Edward.