The Life of B&B's Deacon In Photos

2000: Deacon was caught off-guard when he learned his son with Becky (Marissa Tait) was being raised by her cousin Amber.
2001: Deacon’s then-girlfriend, Carmen (Gladis Jimenez, r.), was jealous of Amber (Adrienne Frantz) and Deacon’s relationship and tried to toss baby Eric, a.k.a. Little D, off a roof, but instead fell to her own death.
2001: Deacon sought revenge against the Forresters for keeping him away from his son by marrying Bridget (then-Jennifer Finnigan).
2001: While married to Bridget, Deacon fell into bed with her mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who ended up pregnant with his child.
2002: After Whip (Rick Hearst) married pregnant Brooke to save her reputation, he and Deacon came to blows over her affections.
2003: Eric (John McCook) accidentally shot Deacon during a struggle over a gun, which left him briefly paralyzed.
2003: Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) and Deacon confronted Amber, who had kidnapped Little D after losing custody of the child.
2003: Deacon was heartbroken when his bride Macy (Bobbie Eakes) died after she was fatally injured by a falling chandelier.
2004: Deacon had an affair with Massimo’s (Joseph Mascolo) wife, Jackie, and taunted him about it after the tycoon suffered a stroke.
2009: Deacon moved to Y&R’s Genoa City, where he stirred up trouble between Amber and then-beau Daniel (Michael Graziadei).
2011: Y&R’s Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) fell off the wagon, so Deacon married her for money during her drunken stupor.
2012: Hope (then-Kim Matula) was shocked to see her father on her wedding day to Liam in Puglia, Italy, unaware that Bill arranged the visit to sabotage the nups.
2014: Deacon was there to comfort Hope after she suffered a miscarriage due to a fall.
2014: Deacon prevented Quinn (Rena Sofer), who blamed herself for Hope’s miscarriage, from jumping off a building.
2015: When Brooke battled the bottle, Deacon encouraged her to get sober.
2015: Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) performed the ceremony when Deacon and Quinn wed.
2016: After Quinn pushed him off a cliff, a seaweed-clad Deacon returned and wanted to strangle her with it.
2017: Deacon fell off the wagon and took shots at Quinn on the Forrester terrace, then was arrested and sent back to jail.
2021: Upon his release, Deacon teamed with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown, l.) to try to reconnect with his daughter, Hope (Annika Noelle).