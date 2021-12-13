The Life of B&B's Deacon In Photos

2000: Deacon was caught off-guard when he learned his son with Becky (Marissa Tait) was being raised by her cousin Amber. Photo credit: JPI

2001: Deacon’s then-girlfriend, Carmen (Gladis Jimenez, r.), was jealous of Amber (Adrienne Frantz) and Deacon’s relationship and tried to toss baby Eric, a.k.a. Little D, off a roof, but instead fell to her own death. Photo credit: JPI

2001: Deacon sought revenge against the Forresters for keeping him away from his son by marrying Bridget (then-Jennifer Finnigan). Photo credit: JPI

2001: While married to Bridget, Deacon fell into bed with her mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who ended up pregnant with his child. Photo credit: JPI

2002: After Whip (Rick Hearst) married pregnant Brooke to save her reputation, he and Deacon came to blows over her affections. Photo credit: JPI

2003: Eric (John McCook) accidentally shot Deacon during a struggle over a gun, which left him briefly paralyzed. Photo credit: JPI

2003: Lt. Baker (Dan Martin) and Deacon confronted Amber, who had kidnapped Little D after losing custody of the child. Photo credit: JPI

2003: Deacon was heartbroken when his bride Macy (Bobbie Eakes) died after she was fatally injured by a falling chandelier. Photo credit: JPI

2004: Deacon had an affair with Massimo’s (Joseph Mascolo) wife, Jackie, and taunted him about it after the tycoon suffered a stroke. Photo credit: JPI

2009: Deacon moved to Y&R’s Genoa City, where he stirred up trouble between Amber and then-beau Daniel (Michael Graziadei). Photo credit: JPI

2011: Y&R’s Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) fell off the wagon, so Deacon married her for money during her drunken stupor. Photo credit: JPI

2012: Hope (then-Kim Matula) was shocked to see her father on her wedding day to Liam in Puglia, Italy, unaware that Bill arranged the visit to sabotage the nups. Photo credit: JPI

2014: Deacon was there to comfort Hope after she suffered a miscarriage due to a fall. Photo credit: JPI

2014: Deacon prevented Quinn (Rena Sofer), who blamed herself for Hope’s miscarriage, from jumping off a building. Photo credit: JPI

2015: When Brooke battled the bottle, Deacon encouraged her to get sober. Photo credit: JPI

2015: Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) performed the ceremony when Deacon and Quinn wed. Photo credit: JPI

2016: After Quinn pushed him off a cliff, a seaweed-clad Deacon returned and wanted to strangle her with it. Photo credit: JPI

2017: Deacon fell off the wagon and took shots at Quinn on the Forrester terrace, then was arrested and sent back to jail. Photo credit: JPI