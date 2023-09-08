Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R) opens up his private photo album of his summer travels
Destination: Several regions of Italy
Why There? “We wanted an adventure [for our belated honeymoon] and we got it!”
Travel Companions: “My wife, Sasha.”
If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “It was, quite frankly, out of this world. ”
“We landed in Rome, rented a car and drove three hours north to the middle of nowhere in Tuscany and stayed in the Borgo Pignano Hotel for three days. This is sunset over the Tuscan hills, which looks like a painting in person. We went horseback riding and took day trips into the little towns like Siena.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Mealor
“After Tuscany, we drove further north to the city of Florence, where we stayed for another three days. I really enjoyed walking the quaint streets and soaking up the local color, which included eating wonderful food, like scallops with black currants and fennel, and drinking the best wine.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Mealor
“We did the usual sightseeing stuff in Florence like checking out the Duomo cathedral.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Mealor
“From Florence we took a short flight to the Puglia region, which is at the heel of Italy’s ‘boot’ and right on the water. This is at a little town on the southern Adriatic coast called Polignano a Mare, where we stayed for two days. After that, we drove north for another hour where we checked into a hotel on the beach and just relaxed. From there, we took a train back to Rome for the final four days of our vacation.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Mealor
Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Mealor
“Another way to escape the crowds was viewing the famous Trevi Fountain from the rooftop of Hotel Fontaine.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Mealor
“Of course, we had to stop by the Colosseum. Everywhere you look in Rome there [are] amazing statues and architecture. I had the best meal of my life at a restaurant called Rimessa Roscioli. And, of course, you can get amazing gelato anywhere, but be careful, because it’s addictive.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Mealor
“This is sunset from the rooftop of Hotel Locarno. Rome was absolutely magical and the highlight of the trip for me.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Mealor
