Destination: “Italy: We spent our first few days in Rome, then we went to Sicily for the first time — Palermo, where [wife] Cindy [Ambuehl, ex-Kim, B&B et al] has familial roots — and Capri.”

Why There? “We love Italy. It’s probably our favorite place to vacation. The people are just so wonderful and the food is incredible and, of course, it’s just a beautiful country.”

Travel Companions: “Cindy and I met some dear friends of ours there.”

If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “Spectacular, perfect, wonderful people, wonderful food, and incredible scenery; everything we hoped it would be. There’s nothing we didn’t do.”