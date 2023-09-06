Destination: “Italy: We spent our first few days in Rome, then we went to Sicily for the first time — Palermo, where [wife] Cindy [Ambuehl, ex-Kim, B&B et al] has familial roots — and Capri.”
Why There? “We love Italy. It’s probably our favorite place to vacation. The people are just so wonderful and the food is incredible and, of course, it’s just a beautiful country.”
Travel Companions: “Cindy and I met some dear friends of ours there.”
If I Had To Sum Up This Trip In A Sentence, I’d Say: “Spectacular, perfect, wonderful people, wonderful food, and incredible scenery; everything we hoped it would be. There’s nothing we didn’t do.”
1 of 6
“Lunch at Fontelina. We’d seen pictures and we’d heard about it but we just really wanted to go there. It was just beautiful, so unique. The restaurant there is just spectacular. It’s a pretty magical place.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
2 of 6
“This was in Taormina at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace. This is where they filmed THE WHITE LOTUS. It is worth it to go there just to experience the property. Some of the rooms are still the monk’s quarters from when it was a monastery. This place is a museum in and of itself; it’s just so beautifully done.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
3 of 6
“In the pool at the magnificent Villa Igiea in Palermo.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
4 of 6
“Our tour guide, Simona, who was wonderful, arranged for us to do a cooking class with Mama’s of Camastra, which other than us learning how to roll pasta and make pasta, it was really an eating class. It’s up in this village of 450 people, and here I am getting in trouble for some inappropriate comment [laughs].”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
5 of 6
“In the boat on the way to Capri.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
6 of 6
“Going through the iconic Faraglioni rock formations just off the coast in Capri.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
“Lunch at Fontelina. We’d seen pictures and we’d heard about it but we just really wanted to go there. It was just beautiful, so unique. The restaurant there is just spectacular. It’s a pretty magical place.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
“This was in Taormina at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace. This is where they filmed THE WHITE LOTUS. It is worth it to go there just to experience the property. Some of the rooms are still the monk’s quarters from when it was a monastery. This place is a museum in and of itself; it’s just so beautifully done.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
“In the pool at the magnificent Villa Igiea in Palermo.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
“Our tour guide, Simona, who was wonderful, arranged for us to do a cooking class with Mama’s of Camastra, which other than us learning how to roll pasta and make pasta, it was really an eating class. It’s up in this village of 450 people, and here I am getting in trouble for some inappropriate comment [laughs].”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
“In the boat on the way to Capri.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont
“Going through the iconic Faraglioni rock formations just off the coast in Capri.”
Photo credit: Courtesy of Don Diamont