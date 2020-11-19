Social Snaps

“A good Saturday,” proclaimed Michelle Stafford (Nina, Y&R), with kiddies Natalia and Jameson.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) and her offspring, Megan and Ben, showed off the homemade dog food they prepared for their lucky pooches.
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), husband Rob and daughter Josephine spent a lazy Sunday in bed.
Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) got in a round of golf on a beautiful California day.
“Layered up in NYC: sweaters, coats, grins, masks,” reported Tuc Watkins (ex-David, ONE LIFE TO LIVE), with love Andrew Rannells.
“Playing with the Handsome Fella,” beamed Laura Wright (Carly, GH), with beau Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH).
“Catching up with this beautiful human!!” enthused Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R), with former co-star Marco Dapper (ex-Carmine).
Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS et al) got all glammed up for the American Influencer Awards, where she served as a presenter.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) and her husband, Scott, brought their four-legged pal to the beach.
Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS), husband Phil and their son, Spencer, spent some quality time together.